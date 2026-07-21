Arizona Reportedly Eyeing Rematch Against BYU After Double-OT Heartbreak

At Big 12 Media Days, Arizona star quarterback Noah Fifita admitted that Arizona has the BYU game "circled" on the schedule. Fifita told the Deseret News that "[the BYU] game has been circled."

"You can't look too forward to it because we got a game that we do gotta take care of business before that," Fifita said. "I would be lying if I didn't say that that game has been circled. It's been circled because you get to go back to Provo, you know that stadium is going to be on fire. You know that team is going to be physical. You know that team is going to be great."

A key Big 12 game this season comes in Week 2, when Arizona visits BYU



"I would be lying if I didn't say that that game has been circled. It's been circled because you get to go back to Provo, you know that stadium is going to be on fire," said Wildcats QB Noah Fifita pic.twitter.com/kxYnk7Yv6r — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) July 20, 2026

Fifita added that they are looking to make up for last year's double-overtime loss to BYU in Tucson. "We're looking forward to that one. We gotta get our get-back from last year, so definitely excited for that one."

To say Arizona had BYU on the ropes would be an understatement, but not until a rain delay changed the course of the game. The Cougars jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and were in complete control of the game. Then, the Wildcats responded with a touchdown to cut the lead to 14-7. On BYU's ensuing drive, the game was stopped due to weather.

After a long delay, BYU came out of the locker room flat. The Wildcats outscored the Cougars 17-0 after the rain delay and took a 24-14 lead in the fourth quarter. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier led two scoring drives in the closing minutes to send the game to overtime. In double overtime, the BYU defense came up with a stop and BYU improved to 6-0 with a 33-27 win.

Arizona finished the 2025 season near the top of the Big 12 standings. If not for the double overtime loss to BYU, the Wildcats would have been in contention for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Going into 2026, BYU and Arizona are projected to be two of the better teams in the Big 12. Both teams will be 1-0 when they face off in September, and both teams have a chance to be ranked. BYU could start the season in the top 15 and Arizona could sneak into the top 25.

It's rare for a coach to highlight a specific game at media days, but that's exactly what Arizona coach Brent Brennan did in Texas. Brennan called it one of "the best games of the first month of college football."

"Kalani would probably tell you the same thing, we hate it that early," Brennan said on the timing of the game. "Obviously it's going to be a big-time football game, especially we're coming off an incredible double overtime game with them a year ago. We have respect for Kalani and that staff and what they've done at BYU....everyone in America should watch that game. It's going to be one of the best games of the whole weekend and best games of the first month of college football, so we can't wait."

The BYU-Arizona game is critical for BYU's chances to return to Arlington in 2026. On paper, the Wildcats are one of the better teams BYU will face in Big 12 play. A loss in that game would give BYU an uphill battle to return to the Big 12 championship game. A win against the Wildcats would position BYU for a 3-0 start and set them up for another run at the top of the Big 12 standings.

In terms of the trajectory of BYU's season, the Arizona game is one of the most important games on the schedule. Arizona will be seeking revenge after losing to BYU in each of the last two seasons.

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