One Breakout Candidate at Every BYU Position Ahead of Fall Camp

Every year, new players step into new roles and make names for themselves. Last year, it was Bear Bachmeier on offense and Faletau Satuala on defense. The year before, Jake Retzlaff, Isaiah Glasker and Harrison Taggart had breakout seasons.

In this article, we'll highlight one player at every position that could have a breakout season in 2026. Breakout seasons come in various shapes and sizes. There are breakout seasons like the one that Isaiah Glasker had in 2024 where he went from career backup to star player. There are also breakout seasons like the one Zach Wilson had in 2020 where returning starters go from good to great.

Some of these players may be well-known names already, but we believe they could reach another gear in 2026.

Quarterback: Bear Bachmeier

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier at BYU Spring Camp | BYU Photo

Bear Bachmeier already had a breakout season in 2025. Still, we think he could reach new heights in 2026. If his performance during Spring Camp is any indication, Bachmeier is poised to take a step forward as a passer in 2026. Bachmeier was in full control of the offense during the spring. While he showed flashes during Fall Camp 2025 and he was clearly the right choice as the starting quarterback, he had ups and downs throughout camp.

He was much more consistent in the spring with a full year of experience under his belt.

Last year, it really wasn't until midseason that BYU let Bachmeier throw it. We expect him to have the green light to throw it around the field starting in week one against Utah Tech.

What would the next tier of productivity look like for Bear Bachmeier? A more efficient downfield passing attack. Bear was very efficient in the short and intermmediate passing game in 2025. He was less efficient throwing the ball 20 or more yards downfield.

Another sign of Bachmeier's progression would be more trust from Aaron Roderick and BYU's staff. In practice, that would translate to more aggressiveness play calls on third and long instead of settling for a punt or a field. Throwing more throwing in the redzone would be another sign of trust. Roderick played it safe for a large chunk of the season with his freshman quarterback - and it worked. Perhaps Roderick lets Bachmeier take more chances if he proves he can do so without putting the ball at risk.

Running Back: Sione Moa

BYU running back Sione Moa at Fall Camp | BYU Photo

Most BYU fans are aware of Sione Moa and have seen flashes of his potential at BYU. Still, he has just 47 career carries and 236 rushing yards over 2 seasons. Injuries have derailed his first two seasons for the Cougars.

Moa is poised for a breakout season if he can just stay healthy in 2026. LJ Martin will get the lion's share of the carries for BYU - that won't change even if Moa is available.

When Moa went down with an injury last year, BYU leaned more on Bear Bachmeier's running ability. Ideally, Moa's availability could reduce the number of hits on Bear Bachmeier and increase Bachmeier's chances of staying healthy. BYU's offense will be at its best if Moa can reach ~400 yards in 2026.

Wide Receiver: Legend Glasker

BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker at Spring Camp | BYU Photo

If you followed our camp reports back in March, you will know that true freshman Legend Glasker was a standout throughout Spring Camp.

Glasker's talent, combined with the opportunities for playing time at wide receiver, make him a breakout candidate. It's a challenge for any true freshman to play right away, but we blieve Glasker has the potential to overcome the odds and contribute right away.

BYU needs a wide receiver that can stretch defenses vertically. If BYU can pair that with a dominant rushing attack led by LJ Martin, they will be very hard to stop. That's where Glasker could carve out a role for himself right away. Glasker is one of the fastest players on BYU's roster, and he was consistently behind the defense during the spring.

If Glasker can pick up where he left off at the end of Spring Camp, he has the potential to be one of BYU's top three or four wide receivers.

Tight End: Roger Saleapaga

BYU tight end Roger Saleapaga at BYU Spring Camp | BYU Photo

We wouldn't pick Roger Saleapaga to lead BYU in receiving if the season starter today. However, if you fast-forwarded to the end of the season and told us that Saleapaga led the Cougars in receiving, we wouldn't necessarily be shocked, either. Saleapaga showed very well during Spring Camp. He creates matchup problems with his size and athleticism.

Saleapaga was a pass-catching tight end when he was a four-star recruit coming out of Orem High School. Then he was primarily used as a blocking tight end up at Oregon. A deeper dive into the tight end situation in Eugene sheds light on Saleapaga's usage.

Saleapaga was the third-string tight end at Oregon behind Kenyon Sadiq and Jamari Johnson. Sadiq was a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and Johnson has been projected as a first round selection in 2027 mock drafts.

It's not an exaggeration to say that Oregon had the best tight end room in the country last season, and Saleapaga was used as a blocking tight end as a result.

After Spring Camp, Raider Damuni told BYU On SI that the combination of Lyons and Saleapaga was better than any tight end duo he had faced in the Big 12.

"I'm sure you guys know this already, but the tight end room looks really good with Roger and Walker," Damuni said at the conclusion of Spring Camp. "We play against a lot of good tight ends in the Big 12, and man, those two are better than anyone that I've guarded, and so it's been good to play against those guys. I believe we have the the two best two tight ends in our league, and so, going against them every single day is just gonna get us better and ready for Saturdays because we guard the tight ends."

Offensive Line: Paki Finau

Paki Finau is on track to start at left tackle for BYU. The Washington transfer played 229 offensive snaps for Washington last season. He allowed just one quarterback hit and no sacks all season.

Finau has three years of eligibility remaining, so he has the potential to be the long-term solution at left tackle for the Cougars. We believe Finau is in line for a breakout season in 2026.

Defensive Line: Nusi Taumoepeau

Nusi Taumoepeau suffered an injury during Fall Camp that forced him to missed the first four games of the 2025 season. When Taumoepeau returned to the lineup, he still wasn't fully healthy. He underwent surgery after the season to repair the injury he suffered in Fall Camp.

Despite not being fully healthy and joining the program over the Summer as a true freshman, Taumoepeau led the BYU defense in pressure rate. What is pressure rate? It is the number of quarterback pressures generated over the number of pass rush attempts.

In other words, no BYU player was better at putting quarterbacks under pressure per snap than Nusi Taumoepeau. Can he replicate that at scale in 2026? That remains to be seen, but we expect him to go from a freshman showing flashes to one of BYU's best defenders this season.

Taumoeapeau has the potential to be a star pass rusher in BYU's defense.

Linebacker: Ace Kaufusi

BYU Linebacker Ace Kaufusi | BYU Photo

BYU is proven at linebacker. Isaiah Glasker, Cade Uluave, and Siale Esera will headline that position. Behind those three, we believe Ace Kaufusi could take a step forward and become someone that is stamped as a future starter.

Kaufusi is entering his fourth year at BYU. He has been limited, at times, by injury. With a full year of health, he could make an impact as a reserve linebacker. He appeared in 12 games last year and played 170 defensive snaps. He generated 4 quarterback pressures and 9 defensive stops per PFF.

Defensive Back: Jordyn Criss

BYU cornerback Jordyn Criss at BYU Fall Camp | BYU Photo

Jordyn Criss is a redshirt freshman from Arlington, Texas. BYU returns a pair of starters at cornerback in Tre Alexander and Evan Johnson, so it's the reserve opportunities that will be up for grabs in Fall Camp. That's where Jordyn Criss fits in.

BYU needs to find some more depth at cornerback. Criss showed well in Spring Camp, and he will have another full summer to add weight and get stronger. We believe he will position himself as a backup cornerback during Fall Camp.

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