BYU QB Jake Retzlaff Will Withdraw from BYU, Circumvent Transfer Portal
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is withdrawing from school at BYU, he announced on social media. Retzlaff said he opted to withdraw from school "after a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with those I trust."
"After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with those I trust, I've made the difficult decision to withdraw from BYU and step away from the BYU football program," Retzlaff said. "BYU has meant more to me than just football. It's been a play of growth - spiritually, mentally, and physically. I'm grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member, and fan who's supported me along the way. The relationships and memories I've made in Provo will always be a part of me. That said, I'm excited to turn the page and embrace the next chapter. My journey is far from over - and I'm more motivated than ever to keep chasing my goals.
Retzlaff was facing a suspension for breaking the school's honor code. Rather than wait out the suspension, Retzlaff opted to finish his college career elsewhere.
Perhaps most notably, Retzlaff will attempt to circumvent the transfer portal. He will "simply enroll at a new school" according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. In terms of where he plans to go next, Retzlaff has not announced his plans.
As for BYU, the Cougars have moved on from Retzlaff and are already planning on a quarterback battle. Returning quarterbacks McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet will battle for the starting spot against incoming true freshman Bear Bachmeier. The winner of the quarterback battle has a chance to be the BYU starting quarterback for the next 2-4 years.
Jake Retzlaff's production, at least on paper, can probably be replicated by one of the three quarterbacks. In two years at BYU, he threw for 3,595 yards, 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 56% of his passes.
What BYU will miss most about Retzlaff is his experience. Retzlaff was positioned to potentially take another step forward in 2025 with another season under his belt. Instead, BYU will turn to a quarterback that will be taking his first snaps at BYU.