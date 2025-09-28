BYU Quarterback Bear Bachmeier Passed the First Real Test of His Young Career
BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier passed the first real test of his young career on Saturday night. Up until BYU's road game at Colorado, Bachmeier had never trailed in a college football game, and he had never played a conference game.
That all changed when Bachmeier took the field against Colorado. When Bachmeier and the BYU offense got their first possession, BYU trailed Colorado 7-0. BYU's first drive stalled in Colorado territory. Bachmeier had an opportunity to hit Chase Roberts on a slant for the first down, but a throw behind Roberts resulted in an incompletion and a turnover on downs.
Then the Colorado offense marched down the field and quickly scored to take a 14-0 lead. Colorado had a clear objective on defense: stop LJ Martin at all costs and force the true freshman to beat you.
At that point of the game, it was officially gut-check time. And Bachmeier responded.
Bachmeier was BYU's best offense. He ran for a career high 98 yards on 15 carries. When BYU couldn't get the run game going, it was Bachmeier that moved the chains with his legs. Bachmeier eclipsed 100 yards late in the fourth quarter, but a pair of kneel downs late in the game put him under the century mark.
Trailing 14-3 late in the first half, Bachmeier orchestrated a 94-yard drive to cut the lead to 14-10. Bachmeier found Chase Roberts in the endzone. That drive changed the complexion of the game.
Bachmeier also took care of the football - again. He finished the game 19/27 for 179 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions. He now has 10 total touchdowns and no turnovers in his first four starts. According to BYUStatsman, he is the first quarterback in BYU history to have 10+ touchdowns and no turnovers in the first four games of a season.
By the second half, Bachmeier was getting more comfortable in front of a hostile crowd. Bachmeier led a 9-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that was capped off by another touchdown to Chase Roberts on fourth down. That gave BYU its first lead of the game.
But the lead didn't last long. Colorado responded with a quick score to take the 21-17 lead. Bachmeier and the offense led yet another long drive to retake the lead. This time, it was a 77-yard drive that ended in a 32-yard touchdown run from Cody Hagen.
Colorado was a motivated team that got embarrassed by BYU nine months ago. The Buffaloes came out with their proverbial hair on fire and they punched the Cougars in the mouth. Bachmeier had an uphill battle to climb back into the game, and he stayed poised and willed the BYU offense to a win.
BYU may have something special on its hands with this true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier.