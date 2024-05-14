BYU Ranks in the Middle of the Pack in Returning Production in 2024
On Monday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released the second iteration of his 2024 returning production rankings. BYU ranked 54th in total returning production, down five spots since the first iteration. In terms of returning production, the Cougars are balanced on both side of the ball. In the first rankings, they ranked 46th in returning offensive production and 54th in returning defensive production.
BYU ranks 10th in the Big 12 in returning production. Overall, the Big 12 is going to be one of the more experienced conferences in the country this season. Every team ranks inside the top 85 in returning production. Three Big 12 teams rank inside the top 10 in returning production and 56% of Big 12 teams ranked inside the top 50.
Big 12 Returning Production
- Iowa State (1st nationally)
- Oklahoma State (3rd nationally)
- Baylor (10th nationally)
- Colorado (17th nationally)
- West Virginia (31st nationally)
- Arizona (33rd nationally)
- TCU (39th nationally)
- Arizona State (48th nationally)
- Utah (43rd nationally)
- BYU (54th nationally)
- UCF (63rd nationally)
- Cincinnati (65th nationally)
- Texas Tech (69th nationally)
- Houston (71st nationally)
- Kansas (82nd nationally)
- Kansas State (83rd nationally)
If BYU basketball taught us anything last season, it's that roster continuity might be the secret ingredient in college sports these days. In an era where rosters are turning over at unprecedented levels, roster continuity is a major advantage - even more than it has been in the past.
Oklahoma State and Iowa State could be dangerous teams this season. The Cyclones exceeded expectations in 2023 in what was expected to be a rebuilding year. Oklahoma State, meanwhile, ranks third nationally in returning production after playing in the Big 12 championship game in 2023. As long as Ollie Gordon remains healthy, the Cowboys are going to be a tough out.