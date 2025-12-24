BYU Kicks Off Pop-Tarts Bowl Festivities in Orlando

On Monday, the BYU football program arrived in Orlando for the Pop-Tarts Bowl. BYU is 11-2 and looking to win its 12th game of the season against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Before the game, however, BYU will participate in a week of bowl activities.

The Cougars and the Yellow Jackets were at Fun Spot America on Tuesday mentoring children from the local community. After spending time at Fun Spot America, BYU was back on the practice field preparing for Saturday's game.

BYU will be back on the practice field on Wednesday after a brief press conference on Wednesday morning.

There will be a pep rally on Friday featuring both teams before the game on Saturday.

BYU Will Be Without Top Running Backs

BYU will be without its top two running backs in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Georgia Tech. BYU provided a depth chart on Tuesday and neither LJ Martin nor Sione Moa were listed. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake confirmed on Tuesday that Martin wouldn't play, explaining that Martin had surgery to repair the shoulder he injured earlier in the year against Iowa State.

Earlier this month, Martin was named the 2025 offensive player of the year in the Big 12. He finished the season with 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. His absence is a major blow to the BYU offense who has leaned on Martin throughout the year.

Sitake also announced that Martin still needs to decide whether he will return to BYU or declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. Martin is at home healing from the surgery, but he will travel out to Florida to be with the team for the bowl game.

Sione Moa was the backup running back behind LJ Martin in the Big 12 championship game. However, Moa had missed most of the season due to injury.

Moa got hurt in the game against ECU and complications arose on the trip back home. Those complications caused him to miss the rest of the regular season. According to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, the complications forced Moa to go to the hospital. BYU, who was already thin at running back going into the season, turned to players like Enoch Nawahine and Preston Rex in his absence.

Moa only had 17 carries for 90 yards before he suffered the injury. He also had 5 catches for 34 yards. In the championship game against Texas Tech, Moa had one carry for two yards and he also had a reception for two yards.

Enoch Nawahine, Preston Rex, and Jovesa Damuni are listed as co-starters for BYU going into the bowl game. Those three have combined for just 30 carries and 143 yards this season. Damuni was the most efficient in terms of yards per carry, but he fell out of the rotation after fumbling the football against West Virginia.

BYU will likely rely on the arm of freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier to win this game. Bachmeier was named the freshman of the year in the Big 12 earlier this month. Bachmeier has amassed over 3,200 yards of total offense and 26 total touchdowns this season. However, Bachmeier is dealing with an injury as well. Bachmeier suffered an ankle injury against Texas Tech that forced him to miss the first few bowl practices.

