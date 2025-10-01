BYU Releases Initial Injury Report for Conference Home Opener Against West Virginia
On Tuesday evening, BYU released the initial injury report for Friday's matchup against WVU. As mandated by the Big 12, BYU and WVU will release daily injury reports leading up to the day of the game. Players must be designated as probably, questionable, doubtful, or out. If a player is not on the availability report, it is assumed that they will be available.
On the day of the game, players can be given three designations: out, game-time decision, or available. Without further ado, here is the availability report for BYU-WVU.
BYU Availability Report
Out
- Jonathan Kabeya - CB
- Jojo Phillips - WR
- Sione Moa - RB
- Choe Bryant-Strother - LB
No surprises to the "out" designation. These were the same four players that missed last week's game against Colorado.
Questionable
- Austin Leausa - OL
Starting right guard Austin Leausa suffered an injury in the fourth quarter against Colorado and did not return. He was seen wearing a sling after the game. He is listed as "questionable". Players listed as "questionable" are those that have a 50% chance to play.
Probable
- Isaiah Glasker - LB
- Tommy Prassas - DB
- Naki Tuakoi - LB
- Justin Kirkland - DT
Star linebacker Isaiah Glasker is listed as "probable" on the availability report. Glasker came up limping on an early play against Colorado but remained in the game. He eventually sealed the game with an interception. Tommy Prassas is also listed as questionable. He practiced on Tuesday according to Jay Hill. Players that are "probable" are given a 75% chance to play.
WVU Availability Report
Out
- Jahiem White - RB
- Jaden Bray - WR
- Nicco Marchiol - QB
- Julien Horton - S
- Cooper Young - OL
Five Mountaineers are listed as "out" for the BYU game. WVU lost start running back Jaheim White earlier in the season. Nicco Marchiol is the most notable name on this list. The starting quarterback for the Mountaineers did not play last week against Utah, and he will not be available against BYU.
Doubtful
- Devin Grant - DL
WVU edge rusher Devin Grant is listed as "doubtful". Grant has generated eight pressures for the Mountaineers this season. Players that are "doubtful" are given a 25% chance to play.
Questionable
- Keaten Wade - DE
- Charlie Williams - TE
Questionable
- Tye Edwards - RB
- Oran Singleton Jr. - WR
- Max Brown - QB
- Jaylen Henderson - QB
- Kimo Makane'ole - OL
Players listed as "questionable" are given a 50% chance to play. Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter is the most notable name on this list. Salter started last week against Wyoming and played well.
Tye Edwards was a standout performer for WVU against Pitt but he hasn't played since that game. He is listed as "questionable" for this game.
Jaylen Henderson, who started for WVU at quarterback against Utah, is also "questionable". Henderson was benched for Khalil Wilkins who gave the WVU offense a minor spark against the Utes.
New Big 12 Injury Reporting Policy
The new policy provides more transparency to player availability than ever before. For years, college football coaches have kept player availability private before games - typically to gain competitive advantages. While there's still enough wiggle room within the rules for gamesmanship (Utah had to issue a statement after failing to comply with the policy for their first conference game), the new policy will provide more clarity than there has been in the past. The schools are asked to comply in "good faith" with the new policy.