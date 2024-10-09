BYU Releases Location and Information for Fans Attending Big Noon Kickoff
On Tuesday, BYU athletics released information for fans hoping to attend FOX's Big Noon Kickoff show. This article contains everything you need to know if you plan on attending the event.
Where Will the Show Take Place?
Lavell Edwards Stadium West Parking Lot. The same location as College GameDay 15 years ago. The West parking lot allows the mountain backdrop to be prominent during the show.
What time does it start?
The show begins at 8 AM Mountain Time and will be broadcast on FOX. If you hope to attend the event in person, you will want to arrive earlier than that. More on that below.
What time should I arrive?
The pregame tailgate starts at 6:30 AM Mountain Time. According to BYU: "If you want to increase your chances of being on TV and having a close-up spot to the stage in the fan pit, we recommend arriving before 6:30 AM."
Food will be provided at the pregame tailgate on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Where should I park?
BYU recommends taking public transportation since parking will be limited. If you plan on driving to the event, BYU recommends parking "in the IPF lot or other on-campus, non-parking-pass required lots."
Can I bring a sign on the show?
According to the BYU press release, signs are encouraged. "We encourage students to bring their best signs to the show. The most creative sign will receive $500 along with other prizes for top signs. All signs brought to the show must abide by FOX Sports sign policies (have fun, but keep it clean)."
How do I get in the fan pit so I can be on TV?
The fan pit is the section of fans that will be most visible on TV. That section opens when the BNK pregame tailgate starts (6:30 a.m. MT). Admission into the fan pit is free on a first-come, first-serve basis. "We recommend arriving before the pregame tailgate party starts for the best chance of securing your spot," BYU clarified in the press release.