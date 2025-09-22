BYU Releases the Depth Chart for the Conference Opener at Colorado
On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for the Big 12 opener at Colorado. Minimal changes were made to the depth chart after the ECU game. Below is the full depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Bear Bachmeier
- McCae Hillstead OR Treyson Bourguet
- Emerson Geilman
No changes to the depth chart at quarterback. Bear Bachmeier will get his first conference action this week against Colorado.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Sione Moa
- Jovesa Damuni
- Preston Rex
No changes to the depth chart at running back. LJ Martin has been awesome in all three games this season.
Preston Rex is listed on the depth chart. Rex was not listed in week one while he recovered from an injury.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Reggie Frischknecht
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Cody Hagen
- Tei Nacua
No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver after Jojo Phillips was removed last week (injury).
Reggie Frischknecht and Tei Nacua have not played material snaps this year as they both have been recovering from injury.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Keayen Nead OR Ethan Erickson OR Noah Moeaki
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Kaden Chidister OR Jake Griffin
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho OR Sonny Makasini
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Trevor Pay
Right Guard
- Austin Leausa OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Trevin Ostler
No changes to the offensive line depth chart.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha
- Logan Lutui
- Hunter Clegg
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi OR Tausili Akana
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end. Hunter Clegg was promoted to the backup spot behind Logan Lutui after the Portland State game. Clegg was one of BYU's highest graded players against the Vikings.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Justin Kirkland
- Kaufusi Pakofe
- John Taumoepeau
- Anisi Purcell
- Ulavai Fetuli
Justin Kirkland practiced with BYU during the bye week according to Kalani Sitake, but he did not play against ECU. He is expected to make his BYU debut against Colorado.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ephraim Asiata
- Maika Kaufusi
- Siale Esera
- Max Alford
- Pierson Watson
No changes to the linebacker depth chart after the EC game. Choe Bryant-Strother has been removed from the depth chart after suffering an injury.
Safety
- Tanner Wall OR Faletau Satuala
- Matthias Leach
- Raider Damuni OR Faletau Satuala
- Talan Alfrey
No changes to the depth chart at safety. Faletau Satuala got banged up against ECU but returned to the game.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Tre Alexander OR Mory Bamba
- Jayden Dunlap
No changes to the CB depth chart after the ECU game. Tre Alexander was promoted to co-starter on the depth chart after getting the start against Stanford. Alexander played well in his first career start.
Nickel
- Tommy Prassas
- Tayvion Beasley
- Cannon DeVries
No changes to the nickel depth chart.
Specialists
Kick Return
- Parker Kingston
- Cody Hagen
Punt Return
- Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier
Tiger Bachmeier is now listed as a co-starter at punt return alongside Parker Kingston. Bachmeier got starting reps against ECU.