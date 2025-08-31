The 10 Highest-Graded Players From BYU's Shutout Win Over Portland State
On Saturday evening, BYU kicked off the 2025 season with a 69-0 win over Portland State. Here were the 10 highest-graded players according to PFF (minimum 10 snaps played).
1. LJ Martin - 88.5
BYU needs LJ Martin to be awesome in 2025 and he was awesome on Saturday night. Martin had the highest PFF grade of any BYU player. Martin tallied a career high 131 rushing yards on just 8 carries. Martin had 115 yards after contact.
If BYU gets that healthy version of LJ Martin in 2025, it will make Bear Bachmeier's life much simpler.
Martin had the highest grade in BYU's Alamo Bowl win over Colorado. He picked up where he left off in the season opener.
2. Isaiah Jatta - 83.8
Isaiah Jatta made his first career start at left tackle for BYU and he impressed the evaluators at PFF. Jatta had both the highest pass-block grade and run-block grade among BYU's offensive linemen. He didn't allow a quarterback pressure in 13 snaps, although that was consistent across the board for BYU. BYU allowed just one quarterback pressure - a quarterback hurry - all night.
3. Anthony Olsen - 81.7
Reserve tight end Anthony Olsen entered the game in the second half and played well as a run-blocking tight end. Olsen had the highest run-blocking grade among the tight ends and offensive line.
Olsen played just 17 snaps and he was tasked with run blocking for 16 of those snaps.
4. Cody Hagen - 81.4
Cody Hagen's first career rush attempt was a 57-yard touchdown on a nifty reverse play. Hagen was the highest-graded wide receiver on Saturday night. On top of his long touchdown run, he also had a pair of catches for 35 yards.
5. John Taumoepeau - 80.7
On the first play from scrimmage, BYU defensive tackle John Taumoepeau set the tone for the game with a big hit on Portland State's running back. Taumoepeau, who was making his first career start, had the second best grade against the run with a grade of 82.9. He was also credited a defensive stop. A stop is defined as a "a tackle that constitute a 'failure' for the offense".
6. Siale Esera - 79.7
Siale Esera got the start at the mike linebacker spot and made the most of his opportunities. Esera had a pair of defensive stops.
7. Noah Moeaki - 79.7
Tight end Noah Moeaki made his first career touchdown reception on Saturday night. Moeaki had a five-yard touchdown catch from Bear Bachmeier. Moeaki had a top three run-block grade among tight end and offensive linemen. Moeaki's development is going to be critical for BYU in 2025. After Carsen Ryan, BYU is inexperienced at that position. If Moeaki is game ready, the BYU tight end group will be in a much better spot in terms of depth.
8. Hunter Clegg - 78.2
True freshman Hunter Clegg got 16 snaps in his first college football game and he made the most of them. Clegg was credited with two quarterback pressures in just seven pass rush snaps.
9. Keanu Tanuvasa - 77.8
Keanu Tanuvasa lived up to the hype in his first game in a BYU uniform. Tanuvasa led the team with four quarterback pressures in just 11 pass rush snaps. If Portland State dropped back to pass, Tanuvasa was in the backfield almost half the time. The only thing that hurt Tanuvasa's grade was his tackling grade. Tanuvasa had a chance at a sack and missed the tackle.
10. Viliami Po'uha - 77.6
A fourth defensive lineman makes the list. Viliami Po'uha was also making his first career start for BYU. Po'uha had the highest run-blocking grade among BYU defenders with an 83.6. He was credited with one stop and a quarterback pressure.