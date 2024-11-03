BYU Remains at No. 9 in Latest AP Poll Ahead of Matchup Against Utah
On Sunday, the Associated Press released the updated Top 25 after seven AP Top-25 teams lost on Saturday. Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program, who are one of just five remaining undefeated FBS teams, stayed at no. 9. BYU surpassed Notre Dame in the rankings who dropped from no. 8 to no. 10, but undefeated Indiana leapfrogged the Cougars. The Hoosiers are now up to no. 8 after a blowout win over Michigan State.
Three other Big 12 schools are also in this week's top 25. Iowa State and Kansas State lost this weekend, so those two schools dropped to no. 17 and no. 22, respectively. Colorado climbed a few spots in the rankings to no. 21. It's also worth noting that SMU jumped up several spots to no. 13 in the AP poll after a blowout win over previously undefeated Pitt. SMU is now BYU's best win of the season. Below is the updated AP poll.
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Texas
- Penn State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- BYU
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- Boise State
- SMU
- LSU
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Army
- Clemson
- Washington State
- Colorado
- Kansas State
- Pitt
- Vanderbilt
- Louisville
Sunday and Monday are the last two days of the season in which the AP poll will have any significance. On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee will release their first CFP rankings of the 2024 season. Those are the rankings that truly matter. It's the CFP rankings that will determine the 12-team playoff and the seeding within the 12-team playoff.
It will be fascinating to see how the committee ranks BYU in the initial rankings. On one hand, the resume metrics love BYU. The Cougars' strength of record ranks fourth nationally. Thanks to strong wins over Kansas State and SMU, BYU's resume is strong. On the other hand, the advanced efficiency metrics aren't as fond of BYU. If the committee cares more about resume (which, in the opinion of this author, they should), BYU could improve a few spots in the rankings come Tuesday.