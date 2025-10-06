BYU Reshuffles the Running Back Depth Chart Heading Into Arizona Game
On Monday, BYU released the depth chart for the Arizona game. The most notable changes on the depth chart came at the running back position. Going into the season, LJ Martin was the clear starter at that spot and Sione Moa was the clear backup. After Sione Moa suffered an injury against East Carolina, he was removed from the depth chart. Redshirt freshman Jovesa Damuni was promoted to the backup spot behind LJ Martin.
Damuni got three carries against the Mountaineers last Friday and he finished with 11 rushing yards. He also had a reception for a first down, but he fumbled on that play and turned the ball over deep in BYU territory.
Now, Damuni has been replaced at the backup spot, at least according to the depth chart. Redshirt sophomore Preston Rex and redshirt senior Enoch Nawahine are now the backup and third-string running back, respectively. However, Kalani Sitake said the reshuffling is not a specific result of the fumble.
"Looking at the beginning of the year, Preston was kind of banged up with injury, and then Jovesa actually took a big chunk of the reps, especially in the scrimmage, and he did a great job," Sitake said. "Mistakes happen, but Preston is back to full strength. Just because they're listed at 2 or 3 or 4, I mean there's a good chance you'll see all those running backs, especially with, dealing with his injury."
Rex has not had a carry this season. He missed the first few games of the season due to injury. He had a few standout runs during Fall Camp.
Below is the full depth chart along with commentary.
Quarterback
- Bear Bachmeier
- McCae Hillstead OR Treyson Bourguet
- Emerson Geilman
No changes to the depth chart at quarterback. Bear Bachmeier continues to get better and better.
Running Back
- LJ Martin
- Preston Rex
- Enoch Nawahine
- Jovesa Damuni
As mentioned above, Sione Moa has been removed from the depth chart. Damuni was moved to the fourth-string running back spot.
Wide Receiver
- Chase Roberts
- Reggie Frischknecht
- Parker Kingston
- Tiger Bachmeier
- Cody Hagen
- Tei Nacua
No changes to the depth chart at wide receiver after Jojo Phillips was removed prior to the ECU game (injury).
Reggie Frischknecht and Tei Nacua have not played material snaps this year.
Tight End
- Carsen Ryan
- Keayen Nead OR Ethan Erickson OR Noah Moeaki
No changes to the depth chart at tight end.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
- Isaiah Jatta
- Kaden Chidister OR Jake Griffin
Left Guard
- Weylin Lapuaho OR Sonny Makasini
Center
- Bruce Mitchell
- Trevor Pay
Right Guard
- Austin Leausa OR Kyle Sfarcioc
Right Tackle
- Andrew Gentry
- Trevin Ostler
No changes to the offensive line depth chart. Austin Leausa left the game against Colorado with an injury, but he started and played 47 snaps against WVU.
Defensive Line
Defensive Ends
- Bodie Schoonover OR Viliami Po'uha
- Logan Lutui
- Hunter Clegg
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi OR Tausili Akana
No changes to the depth chart at defensive end.
Interior Defensive Line
- Keanu Tanuvasa
- Anisi Purcell
- Kaufusi Pakofe
- John Taumoepeau OR Justin Kirkland
- Ulavai Fetuli
Justin Kirkland made his BYU debut against Colorado. Kirkland was on a pitch count according to Jay Hill. Kirkland was promoted to co-starter with John Taumoepeau ahead of the WVU game.
Linebacker
- Jack Kelly
- Ace Kaufusi
- Miles Hall
- Isaiah Glasker
- Ephraim Asiata OR Maika Kaufusi
- Siale Esera
- Max Alford
- Pierson Watson
No changes to the linebacker depth chart. Notably, linebacker Jack Kelly is still on the depth chart after leaving the game with an injury against WVU.
Safety
- Tanner Wall OR Faletau Satuala
- Matthias Leach
- Raider Damuni OR Faletau Satuala
- Talan Alfrey
No changes to the depth chart at safety.
Cornerback
- Evan Johnson
- Jayden Dunlap
- Tre Alexander OR Mory Bamba
No changes to the CB depth chart after the Colorado game. Tre Alexander has started the last four games and he got his first interception against WVU.
Nickel
- Tommy Prassas
- Tayvion Beasley
- Cannon DeVries
No changes to the nickel depth chart. Tommy Prassas left the game against Colorado with an injury and Tayvion Beasley got a lot of run in his absence. Beasley played ahead of WVU in Friday's game.
Specialists
Kick Return
- Cody Hagen
- Tiger Bachmeier
Punt Return
- Parker Kingston OR Tiger Bachmeier