BYU Reveals Uniform Combination for Top 10 Showdown Against Utah

It's officially rivalry week for the BYU football program. Whenever the Cougars take on the Utes, it's a big game. However, this is the biggest rivalry game in the long history of the Holy War with both teams ranked inside the top seven.

On Monday, BYU unveiled its uniform combination for the Utah game. BYU will wear all royal up in Salt Lake City, including royal uniforms and helmets. This will be the third time in as many seasons that BYU will have worn all royal for the rivalry game. BYU is 2-0 in this uniform combination against Utah.

COUGS IN ALL ROYAL 🤙 pic.twitter.com/DHwXM0D82y — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 2, 2026

Both BYU and Utah wear home uniforms for the rivalry game. That's a tradition that started back in 2011 after the Cougars went independent and Utah left for the Pac-12. The contrast of the bright blue against the bright red always pops on the broadcast.

Uniform combinations that BYU has worn in 2026

BYU started wearing unique combinations for every game back in 2021. While you could argue that wearing so many combinations, including two different shades of blue, diminishes the BYU brand, BYU has shown no sign of slowing down the unique uniform combinations. This will be the eight unique uniform combination in as many games this season.

Against Utah Tech, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets. It was the first time since 2022 that this combination had been used.

BYU kick returner Cannon DeVries against Utah Tech | BYU Photo

Against Arizona, BYU wore the royal uniforms with the white helmet and white facemask. This exact combination had never been worn before.

BYU wide receiver Reggie Frischknecht against Arizona | BYU Photo

Against Colorado State, BYU wore the all white uniforms with navy accents.

The BYU offense against Colorado State | BYU Photo

Against TCU, BYU wore the white away uniforms with royal helmets for a rainy game agains the Horned Frogs.

BYU RB Journee Tonga against TCU | BYU Photo

Against Iowa State, BYU wore the traditional navy home uniforms with white helmets. This was BYU's primary home uniform from 2005 to 2019. It was the first time BYU had worn this uniform combination since 2022 against USF.

BYU Football wide receiver Legend Glasker against Iowa State | BYU Photo

Against Notre Dame, BYU did the right thing and wore its classic royal home uniform. This game will be remembered for a long time in Provo, and fortunately the highlights will feature BYU's best uniform.

BYU defensive end Nusi Taumoepeau against Nore Dame | Jaren Wilkey/BYU

In a bad loss against UCF, BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal helmets. This exact combination had never been worn before.

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against UCF | Jaren Wilkey/BYU

For last week's bounce-back win against Arizona State, BYU wore the all navy uniforms on Halloween.

The BYU defense against Arizona State | BYU Photo

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