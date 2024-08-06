BYU Running Back LJ Martin Placed on the Doak Walker Award Watchlist
On Tuesday, BYU sophomore running back LJ Martin was named to the 2024 Doak Walker Award watchlist. The Doak Walker Award is given to the best running back in college football. Martin, a native of El Paso, Texas, led BYU in rushing as a true freshman last season. He was the first true freshman to lead BYU in rushing yards since Jamaal Williams in 2012.
Last week, Martin met with the media after the third day of Fall camp. Martin announced that he is "participating in everything" so far in Fall camp. Martin's health has been in the headlines over the last few days, as there has been speculation that he could miss the first few games due to injury.
"I'm participating in everything," Martin said. "Being out here with the guys, it's been real fun, being out here for the first couple of days in camp." When asked whether he will be ready for the season opener or not, Martin said he will. "I'll be good," Martin said. "I'm good right now. I'll be good."
Big 12 Running Backs on the Doak Walker Watchlist
The Big 12 is home to some of the best running backs in college football. Last year, Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon won the Doak Walker Award. Martin was one of 12 Big 12 running backs on the watchlist.
- LJ Martin (So.), BYU
- Tahj Brooks (Sr.), Texas Tech
- Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Sr.), Arizona
- CJ Donaldson Jr. (Jr.), West Virginia
- DJ Giddens (Jr.), Kansas State
- Ollie Gordon II (Jr.), Oklahoma State
- RJ Harvey (Sr.), UCF
- Daniel Hishaw Jr. (Jr.), Kansas
- Devin Neal (Sr.), Kansas
- Abu Sama III (So.), Iowa State
- Cam Skattebo (Sr.), Arizona State
- Jahiem White (So.), West Virginia