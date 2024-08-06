Cougs Daily

BYU Running Back LJ Martin Placed on the Doak Walker Award Watchlist

Martin led BYU in rushing as a true freshman in 2023

Casey Lundquist

Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Sep 23, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
On Tuesday, BYU sophomore running back LJ Martin was named to the 2024 Doak Walker Award watchlist. The Doak Walker Award is given to the best running back in college football. Martin, a native of El Paso, Texas, led BYU in rushing as a true freshman last season. He was the first true freshman to lead BYU in rushing yards since Jamaal Williams in 2012.

Last week, Martin met with the media after the third day of Fall camp. Martin announced that he is "participating in everything" so far in Fall camp. Martin's health has been in the headlines over the last few days, as there has been speculation that he could miss the first few games due to injury.

"I'm participating in everything," Martin said. "Being out here with the guys, it's been real fun, being out here for the first couple of days in camp." When asked whether he will be ready for the season opener or not, Martin said he will. "I'll be good," Martin said. "I'm good right now. I'll be good."

Big 12 Running Backs on the Doak Walker Watchlist

The Big 12 is home to some of the best running backs in college football. Last year, Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon won the Doak Walker Award. Martin was one of 12 Big 12 running backs on the watchlist.

  1. LJ Martin (So.), BYU
  2. Tahj Brooks (Sr.), Texas Tech
  3. Jacory Croskey-Merritt (Sr.), Arizona
  4. CJ Donaldson Jr. (Jr.), West Virginia
  5. DJ Giddens (Jr.), Kansas State
  6. Ollie Gordon II (Jr.), Oklahoma State
  7. RJ Harvey (Sr.), UCF
  8. Daniel Hishaw Jr. (Jr.), Kansas
  9. Devin Neal (Sr.), Kansas
  10. Abu Sama III (So.), Iowa State
  11. Cam Skattebo (Sr.), Arizona State
  12. Jahiem White (So.), West Virginia
Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

