BYU Running Back Sione Moa Shares Update on Injury Severity

In the first quarter of BYU's win over Utah Tech, BYU backup running back Sione Moa took himself out of the game after an awkward tackle. Moa did not return and on Wednesday night, he was officially ruled out for BYU's game against Arizona on the Big 12 injury report.

Moa went to social media on Wednesday night and provided an update on the severity of his injury. Moa announced that he tore the MCL and PCL in his knee and damaged the cartilage in his knee.

"On Saturday night, I got rolled up on awkwardly during a tackle in the first quarter, tearing my MCL and PCL, while also finding cartilage damage in my knee," Moa said. "Same leg as before. My heart sunk. I got up from the ground and knew immediately what was happening. I jogged off the field reluctantly, hoping and praying I was being overdramatic. And then eventually reality caught up to me."

Moa didn't announce his return timeline, and earlier in the week, Kalani Sitake said that none of the injuries BYU suffered in week one were season-ending. However, it's possible that Moa's diagnosis is worse than originally anticipated. An MCL and PCL injury that requires surgery can take several months to heal. Even if he isn't out for the season, it will be a long time before Moa will be back in a BYU uniform.

Moa played just seven plays before suffering the injury. In seven snaps, Moa had 22 yards on 6 carries.

Moa is in his third year with the BYU football program. As a true freshman in 2024, Moa suffered an injury in his first career start against Kansas State that forced him to miss several weeks. In 2025, Moa suffered a serious injury in week three against East Carolina. Moa was diagnosed with Compartment syndrome and risked losing his leg. Moa worked his way back from injury to be the backup running back to LJ Martin in 2026.

Moa isn't the only running back on BYU's injury report, either. Jovesa Damuni is listed on the injury report as well. Damuni suffered an injury in Spring Camp and did not participate in Fall Camp. BYU's depth at question mark was a question going into the 2026 season, and it's already being tested in a big way.

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