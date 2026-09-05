Score Prediction for BYU's Season Opener Against Utah Tech

BYU football is back. In the words of BYU running back Sione Moa, "Finally, bro." The Cougars enter the season ranked 14th in the AP poll. It's the first time BYU is ranked in the preseason top 15 since 1985, the year after BYU's national championship in 1984.

BYU football is (finally) back



🔊 pic.twitter.com/kyGIfZDt2H — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) September 5, 2026

Expectations are high for the BYU football program because of the returning stars scattered across the roster. Headlining all star players is superstar running back LJ Martin. Martin, the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12, is back for his senior season. Sharing the backfield with Martin is true sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Bachmeier put together one of the best seasons by a true freshman quarterback in college football history. Bachmeier is one of a very small group of quarterbacks to win 12 games as a freshman.

On defense, BYU ranks in the top 10 in returning produciton. Along with the returning production, BYU added Cal transfer Cade Uluave. Uluave, an all-conference selection at Cal last season,

Keanu Tanuvasa, Isaiah Glasker, Faletau Satuala, and Evan Johnson are a few of the returning stars on defense. BYU has surrounded those proven players with young, highly-touted recruits that are hoping to take a big step forward.

Hunter Clegg, Nusi Taumoepeau, and Braxton Lindsey are former four-star recruits that are looking to become stars in the BYU defense.

The outcome will never be in doubt on Saturday. BYU will win comfortably. It's just a matter of how long the starters will be in the game. There are a few important things for the starters to do in the first half, including the first game reps for some of BYU's new wide receivers. It's going to be important to see how Bachmeier and his new pass-catchers gel against the Trailblazers.

BYU will run the football comfortably, but LJ Martin probably shouldn't get more than 10-12 carries in this game. Kelly Poppinga's veteran-led defense should suffocate the Utah Tech offense. We will be watching BYU's pass rush closely in this game.

We expect the starters to play the first half, with a halftime score somewhere in the ballpark of 42-0. The Cougars will let the backups get some real reps, similar to the Portland State game last year. The backups will allow a few field goals, but the Trailblazers won't get in the end zone.

Score Prediction: BYU 62 | Utah Tech 6

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