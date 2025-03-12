BYU Running Backs Shine on Day Six of BYU Football Spring Camp
PROVO, UT - The BYU football team was back in action on Tuesday night for an outdoor practice. The Cougars are approaching the midway point of 2025 Spring camp. The media was permitted to watch the final segments of practice on Tuesday. In this article, we'll recap everything that happened during the media portion of Tuesday's practice.
Play of the Day
The team worked on the four-minute drill during the media portion of practice. For those that are unfamiliar with this drill, it is a simulation of a late-game situation where the offense is trying to get first downs and drain the clock.
The play of the day was a long run from starting running back LJ Martin. Martin found a running lane and accelerated for a chunk play. Martin stayed in bounds to keep the clock running.
Martin is going to be a fixture for the BYU offense in 2025. Expect him to get the lion's share of the carries, and expect him to be target in the passing game as well. The key for Martin will be to remain healthy.
BYU Running Backs Shine
The top three BYU running backs showed flashes on Tuesday. Martin had the aforementioned chunk play. Sophomore running back Sione Moa had a touchdown run during the same four-minute drill. Moa found a running lane, made a quick cut and was gone for the 21-yard score. Once Moa gets going, he is tough to bring down in the open field.
Moa is in position to be the backup running back to LJ Martin. He will play a big role in the BYU offense in 2025.
Pokaiaua Haunga displayed his ability to make defenders miss in the open field. On one rep, Haunga came around the edge and make a defender completely miss for the first down. Haunga will be the third running back in a trio of running backs.
Freshmen Standouts
There were a few freshmen that showed well on Tuesday. Redshirt freshman Tei Nacua had a touchdown on a pass from Jake Retzlaff.
True freshman LaMason Waller had a nice grab near the sideline on a perfect throw from Treyson Bourguet.
On defense, a handful of freshmen were getting reps with the first and second teams. Redshirt freshman Orion Maile-Kaufusi continues to get a lot of reps with the first-team defense. Maile-Kaufusi had a pair of tackles for loss.
True freshmen returned missionaries Hunter Clegg and Pierson Watson started getting reps with the second-team defense on Tuesday. Clegg and Watson have a very bright future ahead of them.
Defensive Line Transfers
Defensive line transfers Keanu Tanuvasa, Anisi Purcell, and Tausili Akana are getting a lot of reps with the first and second-team defenses.
Ever since he committed to BYU, Tanuvasa has been a safe bet to start for BYU in 2025.
SUU transfer Anisi Purcell has been one of the surprises of Spring camp thus far. Purcell has a way of being in the right place at the right time. He forced a fumble on Tuesday and he had a quarterback pressure.
Tausili Akana has added the necessary weight to compete for starting job at defensive end.
Faletau Satuala Sighting
BYU free safety Tanner Wall has cemented a spot with the starting defense. Wall is one of the smartest players on the team, he's physical, and he's a great leader. Behind Wall, Faletau Satuala continues to get a lot of reps with the second team.
Satuala is a gifted athlete and he is great in coverage, as seen in this practice clip.