What a Preseason Top 15 Ranking Could Mean for BYU in 2026

While the 2025 college football season wrapped up less than 24 hours ago, it’s never too soon to get a jump start on 2026. Writers around the country have started their look ahead with their way-too-early top 25 rankings. The Cougars are a consensus top 15 team going into next season according to national publications.

In this article, we'll break down what it means for BYU going into 2026.

1. BYU is viewed as the chief contender to Texas Tech in the Big 12

Each of the "way-too-early" rankings had something in common: BYU was viewed as the second best Big 12 team behind Texas Tech, which makes sense. BYU has something that almost none of the other Big12 contenders have: continuity. Among the top 12 Big 12 teams in last year's conference standings, only BYU, Houston, and Arizona bring back both their head coach and starting quarterback. Of those three schools, BYU is the only one that also has a top 40 recruiting class incoming per 247 sports. Given what BYU brings back and brings in, starting next season in the top 15 feels about right. They’ve earned the benefit of the doubt after a 23-4 run over the last two seasons, 17 returning starters, a top 25 recruiting class, and a portal class that features strong replacements for the production lost.

2. The national pundits expect a year-two leap from Bear Bachmeier and more of the same from LJ Martin

If this season is any indication, BYU's 2026 hopes rest on the development of Bear Bachmeier and the health of LJ Martin. Even without the benefits of a spring and summer with the program, Bachmeier still finished 16th nationally in QBR and 11th among QBs returning in 2026. Taking a jump in year two isn't always guaranteed, but we have enough history with multi-year starters in Jaren Hall, Zach Wilson, and Jake Retzlaff to know a jump is coming at some point. From LJ's perspective, everyone knows he's great, he just needs to stay healthy. Martin was 5th in rush yards this season among P4 backs and will come in next season as one of the favorites for the Doak Walker Award. If Martin simply repeats what he accomplished this season, BYU should find themselves in Arlington once again with a new all-time leading rusher.

3. Losing Jay Hill is something worth monitoring.

Losing Jay Hill to Michigan is certainly a huge blow, but coordinator turnover is a sign of a healthy program. Oregon is ranked 5th in ESPN's ranking despite losing both coordinators this offseason. Why? Because coordinators don't actually play. Even with Hill's departure, there is an argument that the defensive talent on next year's roster will be better than this year's because of the incoming recruiting class and the continuity of the current roster. BYU loses just three starters from last year's defense and arguably upgraded at each of those positions through the transfer portal and retention. What BYU's defense looks like under Kelly Poppinga remains to be seen, but with the talent he has to work with on defense, BYU should be successful regardless of scheme.

Way-Too-Early Top 25 Polls

Mark Schlabaugh – ESPN: #11

The Cougars won 11 games or more for the second straight season, and their biggest victory might have been locking up coach Kalani Sitake, who turned down Penn State to remain at his alma mater. The Cougars have a good core of star players -- quarterback and tailback lead the way on offense. BYU signed a trio of experienced transfers to shore up its offensive line, and they'll help open holes for Martin, who led the Big 12 with 1,305 rushing yards in 2025.

Brandon Marcello – CBS: #12

The Cougars should be Texas Tech's primary challengers (again) in the Big 12. The roster is among the most seasoned in the country, and with QB Bear Bachmeier and RB LJ Martin returning, the offense -- and the ability to rally from late-game deficits last season -- will certainly help next season on the road.

RJ Young – FOX: #10

After narrowly missing the College Football Playoff in 2025 with true freshman at quarterback, the Cougars should feel they are only a few plays away from making their first playoff appearance.

Bryan Fischer – SI: #9

Kalani Sitake’s team has come close to the CFP two years in a row. Can they break through the top 12 with a group of veterans in 2026? QB Bear Bachmeier has a chance to significantly improve as a passer going into his sophomore season, and the return of tailback LJ Martin is a huge boost to the continuity of a group that loses only a handful of starters. The schedule sees Arizona State and Notre Dame come to Utah and could point them back toward another Big 12 championship game appearance.

Pete Nakos – On3: #13

Quarterback had the Cougars at 12-2 as a true freshman, and it’s hard not be optimistic about his development heading into 2026. Despite multiple overtures from Penn State, head coach is back in Provo, locked into a new deal. Defensive coordinator has left, however, joining at Michigan. He’ll be replaced by , a promotion from defensive ends coach. With Sitake returning his star quarterback and leading rusher, the Cougars will contend for a Big 12 title.

Nick Bromberg – Yahoo: #15

The Cougars lost defensive coordinator Jay Hill after Whittingham hired him at Michigan and replaced Hill with longtime assistant Kelly Poppinga. QB Bear Bachmeier should be even better in 2026 and getting leading rusher LJ Martin back for his senior year is a big boost.

