BYU’s Aaron Roderick Takes Blame for Interceptions Against CSU

Going into the game against Colorado State, BYU's offense had zero giveaways through two games. It wasn't until the second half against the Rams that the Cougars committed their first two turnovers of the season. BYU quarterbacks Bear Bachmeier and Treyson Bourguet threw interceptions on back-to-back drives.

In his interview with the media earlier this week, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick shouldered the blame for the interceptions against the Rams.

"I was disappointed we turned the ball over twice in that last second half of that last game," Roderick said. "You know, that's something we usually don't do. Those were both my fault."

The first interception was thrown by Bear Bachmeier in the red zone. On 3rd & 11, Bachmeier forced a ball intended for Kyler Kasper that was intercepted. "I got greedy in the red zone and tried to throw the ball into the end zone on third and long. That's something we usually don't try to do. I put Bear in a really tough spot," Roderick said.

3 games, 3 picks for 𝗖𝗝 𝗕𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗥 pic.twitter.com/nbu3XbzYuN — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) September 20, 2026

On the first play of the next drive, BYU turned to backup quarterback Treyson Bourguet. Bourguet's pass was intended for Reggie Frischknecht. A CSU defender broke up the pass and another defensive back intercepted the deflection.

"Treyson's interception was also my fault," Roderick said. "I called a play that was wide open earlier in the game, but it was from a unique set and I think they were on to it and they covered it well and the ball got tipped. So I put those both on me."

Hagans takes it away pic.twitter.com/XIsPFHzpld — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) September 20, 2026

BYU faces its stiffest test of the season so far on Saturday night against TCU. To get a conference road win, BYU will have to take better care of the football. TCU's primary focus will be protecting the football in this game. The turnover margin tanked the Horned Frogs against UCF last week. TCU's offense had four giveaways. If TCU wins the turnover margin, they are capable of playing much better than they did in the loss to UCF.

In games with wet conditions, limiting turnovers is critical. Rain is in the forecast over the next several days in Fort Worth. It's expected to rain on Saturday as well, although some weather forecasts have the rain stopping by the early afternoon. Either way, the conditions will be wet and slippery. The team that protects the football will likely be the team that leaves Amon G. Carter Stadium with a win.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.