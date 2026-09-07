BYU’s Depth Is Already Facing an Early Test at Two Key Positions

The BYU football program will take on the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. The game, which will be broadcast on FOX, is one of the most important games on BYU's 2026 schedule. Unfortunately for BYU, they are already facing depth questions going into week two.

Running Back Depth

BYU backup running back Sione Moa has dealt with injuries in his first two years at BYU, and he is dealing with another injury this season. Moa left the game against Utah Tech in the first half and did not return.

Moa is still listed as the backup running back to LJ Martin on Monday's depth chart, but it's unclear whether he'll be available to play against the Wildcats. On Coordinator's Corner, Aaron Roderick said Moa's injury is not season-ending. "It looks like it's not super serious...it's not season-ending, I know that," Roderick said. "As for when his return is, I'm not sure yet."

Fortunately for the Cougars, the three running backs behind Moa showed well against Utah Tech. In fact, all of them averaged more yards per carry than Moa. BYU veteran Preston Rex is listed as the third-string running back behind Sione Moa. If Moa can't go, BYU will probably replace him by committee, but Rex will be given the first opporunities and slide into the backup role.

Rex had 5 carries for 38 yards against Utah Tech, including a touchdown run in the first half.

After Rex, true freshman Journee Tonga was the next off the bench. Tonga only got two touches but he made the most of them. His first career carry went for 34 yards. He punched it into the end zone on the next play, finishing with 38 rushing yards on just 2 carries.

Devaughn Eka came in for a drive in the second half and made the most of his chances as well. Eka led the Cougars both in carries (8) and yards (59) against the Trailblazers.

Safety Depth

Raider Damuni will miss extended time due to an injury he suffered against Utah Tech, but he is not out for the season.

Tommy Prassas was moved into the starting role on Monday's depth chart. Prassas will get the lion's share of the reps at that position.

Other safeties that will factor in are true freshman Kennan Pula and redshirt sophomore Jarinn Kalama. Pula and Kalama played a lot of snaps together in the second half against Utah Tech.

Reinforcements On Their Way

As far as injuries are concerned, it's not all bad news for the BYU football program. BYU will get star linebacker Isaiah Glasker back in week two. Glasker was held out in week one for precautionary reasons.

The Cougars will also start Nusi Taumoepeau who had been limited in Fall Camp due to injury. Taumoepeau's health is a top priority. When he is healthy, he is BYU's best pass-rusher.

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