Transfer Rumors: Barcelona Ready Haaland Bid; Man Utd Suffer Huge Hall Blow

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

David Alaba has been linked with Man Utd. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United are not interested in a move for David Alaba or any other available free agents, believing the Austrian—an older player with high wage demands—represents the sort of mistake the club has made in the past. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall is prepared to sign a two-year contract extension at St James’ Park in a blow to Man Utd’s desire to strike a deal. (Source: NUFCBLOG)

Scouts from Chelsea and Liverpool both watched Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara in action against Paris Saint-Germain on Friday. Officials from Arsenal and Manchester City were also in attendence. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Liverpool are still hopeful of striking a deal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh once the January transfer window opens. (Source: Football Insider)

Arsenal are drawing up their own plans for January. Alongside Atlético Madrid’s Julián Alvarez on a two-man shortlist is Bournemouth striker Junior Kroupi. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Chelsea are working to try and sign Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott immediately in a deal that would allow the Cherries to keep him until the end of the current campaign. The Blues hope to fend off significant interest from a number of domestic rivals. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Man City negotiated a buy-back clause for Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri worth $58 million (£43 million) as part of their agreement to send him on loan to Benfica, who hold the option to sign the 20-year-old permanently next summer. (Source: Record)

If he lives up to expectations, Tottenham Hotspur will have no issues triggering their $101 million (£75 million) option to sign Chelsea loanee Mykhailo Mudryk permanently. (Source: Football Insider)

Lens received approaches from both Aston Villa and Sunderland for left back Matthieu Udol during the summer but quickly made it clear they had no interest in selling. (Source: Sébastien Denis)

Christopher Nkunku rejected interest from both Man Utd and Newcastle in favor of a return to RB Leipzig this summer. (Source: BILD)

La Liga

Could Karim Benzema have returned to Real Madrid? | Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Real Madrid explored a move to re-sign striker Karim Benzema during the summer but could not navigate his contractual issues with Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal. By the time the Frenchman’s contract was terminated, Los Blancos were no longer interested. (Source: Fichajes)

AC Milan are already preparing a January move to sign Real Madrid striker Endrick on loan, although their chances of success will depend entirely on whether he sees significant minutes under José Mourinho. (Source: Calciomercato)

Barcelona have informed winger Lamine Yamal of their plans to build a blockbuster attacking lineup in 2027. Atlético’s Julián Alvarez remains a target, but plans are already being put in place to try to sign Erling Haaland from Man City. (Source: El Nacional)

As far as the January window is concerned, Barcelona have around $70 million (€60 million) available to spend under their Financial Fair Play allocation. While this could be spent on a new player, some inside the club are considering utilizing a La Liga initiative which, if confirmed before the winter window opens, would see 75% of that money added to next season’s wage cap instead. (Source: SPORT)

Among José Mourinho’s first actions as Real Madrid manager was telling Dani Ceballos directly that he did not have a future at the club, which is why Los Blancos ultimately agreed to let the midfielder leave on a free transfer. (Source: AS)