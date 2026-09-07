Raider Damuni Removed from BYU Depth Chart, Nusi Taumoepeau Promoted to Starter

The BYU football program will host Arizona on Saturday for a critical conference game. Last year, BYU needed double overtime to beat the Wildcats on a rainy night in Tucson. On Monday, the BYU football program released the depth chart for the Arizona game. While most of the depth chart was the same, there were two key changes.

1. Raider Damuni Removed From the Depth Chart

BYU starting strong safety Raider Damuni was removed from the depth chart after suffering an injury in week one. Damuni posted an update on social media on Sunday. He is not out for the season, but he will miss multiple games. During his interview on Coordinator's Corner, Kelly Poppinga told Greg Wrubell that Damuni could be back around the Notre Dame game.

Redshirt sophomore safety Tommy Prassas was promoted to the starting strong safety in Damuni's absence. Prassas played for BYU as a true freshman in 2024 and he was played for BYU in 2025 as well before suffering an injury that kept him out in October and November.

Prassas is not the only player that could replace some of Damuni's snaps. True freshman Kennan Pula is the next safety in line. He was a standout in Fall Camp and could be thrust into the spotlight early in his career. Pula was a four-star recruit for a reason. He's really talented, but he is inexperienced. It remains to be seen how much Kelly Poppinga will be able to put on his plate at this point in his career.

Another safety that could factor in is Jarinn Kalama. Kalama is entering his third year with the program. He played 29 snaps in a reserve role on Saturday.

2. Nusi Taumoepeau Promoted to Starter

BYU edge rusher Nusi Taumoepeau was promoted to the starting field backer position. Taumoepeau, who was limited by injury in Fall Camp, was BYU's most efficient pass rusher last season. Having Taumoepeau back to full strength is really important for Kelly Poppinga going into the Arizona game. Getting pressure on Noah Fifita without blitzing will be paramount, and a healthy Taumoepeau is BYU's best chance to get after the passer.

Taumoepeau was listed as a backup last week and he made a brief appearance in the Utah Tech game - he played just five snaps. He will take on a much greater role in week two.

3. Cannon DeVries Promoted to Primary Kick Returner

Going into the Utah Tech game, Legend Glasker and Evan Johnson were listed as the primary kick returns. Cannon DeVries ran out as the primary returner to start the second half and made the most of his opporunity, taking it back 100 yards for the score. DeVries was promoted to the primary kick returner for week two.

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