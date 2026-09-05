Transfer Rumors: Man Utd’s $81 Million Endrick Plan; Benzema’s Premier League Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Viktor Gyökeres has struggled for minutes this season. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Speculation continues to mount surrounding Arsenal striker Viktor Gyökeres’s future in north London after becoming an afterthought this season. Still, it is unlikely the club parts ways with the Swede after paying an initial $74.2 million (€63.5 million) for his signature just last summer. (Source: Foot Mercato)

Liverpool are planning to reignite their pursuit of Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr during the January transfer window after failing to sign him this summer. The 28-year-old remains keen on making Anfield his new home. (Source: Football Insider)

The Reds also have added three natural right wingers to their shortlist for the 2027 summer transfer window: Chelsea’s Estêvão and Pedro Neto as well as Bournemouth’s Rayan. (Source: Fichajes)

Arsenal and Manchester City are also interested in Neto, as are Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal. Chelsea view the Portugal international as a valuable asset, though, and have set his price tag around $92.9 million (€80 million). (Source: CaughtOffside)

After Bruno Fernandes’s sensational 2025–26 campaign, Manchester United want to accelerate contract talks to lock down the midfielder to a new long-term deal in the coming months. (Source: Football Insider)

Before City turned their attention to Enzo Fernández, they were pursuing Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović. The Citizens were prepared to make a $116.1 million (€100 million) offer, but the German rebuffed the club’s advances. (Source: BILD)

After failing to sign Leicester City youngster Louis Page on Deadline Day, United are still in talks with the Foxes and remain confident of one day bringing the teenager to Old Trafford. (Source: Manchester Evening News)

Tottenham Hotspur are working to find a new club for wantaway striker Richarlison after his desired move to Trabzonspor collapsed. Spurs are exploring a potential deal with the Saudi Pro League, while moves to Brazil or Portugal have not been ruled out. (Source: TEAMtalk)

After terminating his contract with Al Hilal, Karim Benzema could attract interest from Premier League clubs now that he is a free agent. (Source: talkSPORT)

Despite recurring interest from the Saudi Pro League, Newcastle United have no intention of selling Joelinton. In the aftermath of losing Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimarães, the Magpies are unwilling to part ways with another midfielder. (Source: TEAMtalk)

La Liga

Rodrygo could be leaving the Bernabéu this winter. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

A move for Real Madrid striker Endrick in January is looking more and more likely, and Manchester United are willing to pay up to $81.3 million (€70 million) for the Brazilian. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona is planning to increase Xavi Espart’s release clause, which currently sits at $23.2 million (€20 million), to ensure the La Masia gem’s future remains firmly at the Camp Nou. (Source: SPORT)

The defending Spanish champions are taking a similar approach with striker Hamza Abdelkarim. Barcelona want to raise the teenager’s release clause from $17.4 million (€15 million) to $174.2 million (€150 million) to ward off any potential suitors. (Source: AS)

Real Madrid are considering selling Rodrygo in the January transfer window. The winger is recovering from an ACL injury and will find himself on the fringes when he returns, competing with Arda Güler, Yan Diomande and Brahim Díaz for minutes on the right wing. (Source: Fichajes)

On Barcelona’s radar for next summer is Manchester City winger Jeremy Monga. The Catalans are considering an offer worth $23.2 million (€20 million) for the 17-year-old. (Source: Fichajes)