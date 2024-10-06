BYU's 'Strength of Record' Ranks First in the Country
After a wild day in college football, ESPN updated its "Strength of Record" rankings. The SOR ranks college football teams by their resumes. An undefeated record is one thing, but who you have beaten is another. BYU ranks first nationally in "Strength of Record", just ahead of Miami, Georgia, and Iowa State. Here is the top 10:
- BYU
- Miami
- Georgia
- Iowa State
- Pitt
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Texas
- Indiana
- Ohio State
By definition, the SOR "Reflects the chance that an average Top 25 team would have the teams record or better, given the schedule."
In other words - BYU has beaten a few really good teams that would give average Top 25 teams problems. Since BYU is undefeated against that schedule, they are ranked first nationally.
The Kansas State and SMU wins look better and better each week. On Saturday, SMU hit the road and took down no. 22 Louisville. According to ESPN FPI, the Mustangs have a 31% chance to make the College Football Playoff after the win. In all other games this season, SMU's offense has averaged 46 points per game. In the game against BYU, the BYU defense kept SMU out of the endzone and limited SMU to 15 points.
Kansas State is still a top 25 team according to AP voters and ESPN FPI. Outside their loss to BYU, the WIldcats have been dominant in games against other Big 12 foes like Oklahoma State and Arizona (considered a non-conference game this year).
BYU was ranked no. 17 in last week's AP poll. The Cougars could crack the top 15 this week. According to the resume, BYU is deserving of that ranking (and potentially more).