BYU's True Freshman Quarterback Found His Groove Against East Carolina
BYU true freshman quarterback Bear Bachmeier found his groove against East Carolina on Saturday night. Bachmeier was a little shaky in the first quarter, finishing 3/6 for 37 yards. Bachmeier missed a few open receivers and just didn't look comfortable in his first road start.
His first throw of the game was a deep shot to a wide open Parker Kingston that led Kingston slightly out of bounds. He missed an open Carsen Ryan for a first down a little while later. He looked like a true freshman experiencing growing pains.
Then he found a rhythm and never looked back.
In the last three quarters of the game, Bachmeier was 15/19 for 209 yards and 1 touchdown. He also had a 16-yard rushing touchdown to extend BYU's lead to 21 in the fourth game. That score put the game out of reach.
On the second play of the second quarter, BYU was faced with 3rd & in its own territory. Bachmeier threw a laser to Kingston for 13 yards. That throw was the turning point for Bachmeier in this game.
Bachmeier's next throw was a 40-yard completion to Chase Roberts. And the following throw was another strike to Carsen Ryan for 12 yards and another first down. While that drive eventually stalled, one of Bachmeier's best throws came on an incompletion intended for Ryan in the back of the endzone. Bachmeier put it where only Ryan could get it, and Ryan nearly pulled it in for the score. Instead, BYU settled for the field goal.
Midway through the third quarter, Bachmeier completed seven consecutive passes and the first six completions went for 10 yards or more:
- Bachmeier to Chase Roberts for 27 yards
- Bachmeier to Carsen Ryan for 20 yards (touchdown)
- Bachmeier to Kingston for 19 yards (his best throw of the day)
- Bachmeier to Sione Moa for 10 yards
- Bachmeier to Parker Kingsotn for 10 yards
- Bachmeier to Chase Roberts for 16 yards
Over a 9:53 span of game time, Bachmeier was 7/7 for 107 yards and a touchdown.
On the touchdown pass to Carsen Ryan, Bachmeier calmly navigated the pocket and bought some time for Ryan to get open on the slow-developing play.
On the touch pass to Parker Kingston, Bachmeier rolled to his right and fit the ball over a defender and placed it where Kingston could get it inside the boundary.
Bachmeier never put the ball in danger, either. There were two quarterbacks on the field: a true freshman and a redshirt senior. Bachmeier did not look like the true freshman out there. Once the first-quarter jitters wore off, Bachmeier looked like a veteran leading the BYU offense. ECU came into this game leading the country in turnover margin. Bachmeier neutralized that threat on Saturday night.
Bachmeier finished 18/25 for 246 yards (career high) and touchdown through the air. He also had five carries for 26 yards and a touchdown. With that performance, Aaron Roderick will be able to slowly give Bachmeier more and more access to the offense.
Bachmeier is growing up, and it's happening before our eyes.