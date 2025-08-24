BYU's Season Opener Against Portland State is Trending Towards a Sellout
The BYU football program is set to kickoff the 2025 season on Saturday. The season opener between BYU and Portland State is trending towards a sellout. As of Sunday afternoon, less than 700 single game tickets remain. BYU announced earlier this Summer that a record number of season tickets had been sold, leaving only single game tickets for sale.
Of the 677 tickets that are still available on the BYU tickets website, most of them are in the North endzone. All but two of the available tickets are in the upper bowl.
Available Tickets by Section
North: 652
East: 6
South: 15
West: 4
Lavell Edwards Stadium's updated capacity is 62,073, so 99% of available tickets have been sold.
The limited number of tickets remaining is a signal of the heightened interest in the 2025 BYU football season. Coming off an 11-2 season in 2024, the Cougars are looking to contend for the Big 12 title once again. However, BYU faces uncertainty at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff left the program in July. The Cougars will start true freshman Bear Bachmeier in his place.
Bachmeier is a highly-touted recruit that joined the program in late May after transferring from Stanford. Bachmeier stepped in and beat out two more experienced quarterbacks in McCae Hillstead and Treyson Bourguet to earn the starting nod.
BYU is heavily favored in this game - oddsmakers favor BYU by five touchdowns.
Portland State is a bad football team. The Vikings kicked off their 2025 season on Saturday with a 42-0 loss to Tarleton State. Against Tarleton State, they allowed over 300 yards on the ground for an average of 7.9 yards per carry.
The Vikings could not get anything going on offense either. Portland State had a quarterback battle during Fall Camp and they played three quarterbacks against Tarleton State. All three quarterbacks were ineffective. Portland State combined to throw 18/35 for 169 yards and 3 interceptions. Starter Gabe Downing found some success moving the football, but a pair of interceptions cost Portland State points. Tyrese Smith arguably had the most success as a running quarterback - he finished with 50 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Despite the level of competition, BYU fans are taking advantage of the first opportunity to see the 2025 BYU football team.
