BYU Secures Commitments From a Pair of Specialists

For the first time in the Kalani Sitake era, BYU will have a full-time special teams coordinator. Former linebackers coach Justin Ena made the transition from linebackers coach to special teams coordinator after the 2025 season. Ena has been involved in special teams at various points in his career.

Since the transition, Coach Ena has hit the recruiting trail to add specialists to the roster. The Cougars have secured commitments from a pair of specialists over the last few weeks: kicker Jaxon Beynon and long snapper Rayden Heintz.

Jaxon Beynon - K

Jaxon Beynon was a 6A First Team All-State selection at Farmington High School. He was the place kicker, the punter, and the kickoff specialist. He was 14/17 on field goals inside 50 yards and he was 4/6 on field goals of 50+ including a career long 52 yards.

⭐️Varsity Career Stats & Highlights ⭐️



🔹82% FGs inside 50 (14/17)

🔹67% FGs 50+ (4/6) Long 52

🔹FGs Total 18/27 (4 blocked)

🔹KO 83% TBs Long 77

🔹PATs 100%

🔹Punts 73 (41.1 avg) Long 71 29i20



• 6A First Team All State

• 2x 6A Region First Team/MVP

• 2x Special Teams… pic.twitter.com/ofCxo50gtg — Jaxon Beynon (@BeynonJaxon) January 19, 2026

Rayden Heintz - LS

Rayden Heintz is a longsnapper from Snow College. The Cougars lost former starter Garrison Grimes to graduation after the 2025 season. He joins fellow long snapper Ty Smith who is currently the favorite to replace Garrison Grimes.

BYU is Set to Replace Two Starting Kickers

BYU will likely have to replace both starting kickers in 2026. Will Ferrin has moved on to the NFL and Sam Vander Haar is out of eligibility. However, Coach Ena confirmed earlier this week that BYU is attempting to get another year of eligibility for Vander Haar.

Assuming Vander Haar is not granted another year of eligibility, BYU will turn to redshirt freshman Fuller Shurtz. Shurtz, a native of Texas, is the number one punter without Vander Haar on the roster according to Justin Ena. Shurtz appeared in one game for BYU in 2025 against TCU. He had one punt for 41 yards. He fumbled the snap on his second attempt.

At kicker, Matthias Dunn will be the starter to open Spring Camp. However, there will be a battle for the starting job throughout the offseason. Dunn was the backup to Will Ferrin over the last two years. Behind Dunn, freshman kicker Ian Sanches will be the backup in Spring according to Ena. The Cougars will also add former signee Brody Laga in April. Laga signed with BYU as a scholarship kicker in the 2024 recruiting class.

"It's wide open right now," Ena said on the battle for the starting kicker spot. BYU will kickoff Spring Camp at the end of February.

More BYU Football Coverage