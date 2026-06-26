BYU Signee Jackson Doman Requests Release from Letter of Intent

A BYU signee has requested a release from BYU. On Friday, 2025 BYU signee Jackson Doman announced that he is re-opening his recruitment while he finishes his mission. "After prayerful consideration, Jackson has requested his release from BYU," Doman's family posted on his behalf. "It was not an easy decision and he wants to express his gratitude to Coach Gilbride and Coach Ena and the staff at BYU who helped him get to this point."

After prayerful consideration Jackson has requested his release from BYU.

It was not an easy decision and he wants to express his gratitude to Coach Gilbride and Ena and the staff at BYU who helped him get to this point. As he finishes his two-year mission for the Church of… — Jackson Doman (@DOMANjackson) June 26, 2026

Doman, a tight end, signed with BYU in the 2025 recruiting class. He picked the Cougars almost exactly two years ago. At the time, he picked BYU over competing offers from Oregon State, Colorado State, Nevada, UNLV, and Washington State.

Doman is related to a long list of former BYU athletes, including former star quarterback Brandon Doman. When he committed to the Cougars, he listed all of his relatives that played sports at BYU. In total, there were 22 names.

How Does Doman's Departure Impact the BYU TE Pipeline?

For BYU, how does Doman's decision impact the future of the tight end position? Fortunately for BYU fans, the tight end pipeline might be stocked with more talent than any other position group.

On the current roster, two transfers headline the tight end room: Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga. The combination of Lyons and Saleapaga is expected to make an immediate impact for the BYU offense. Given recent changes to NCAA eligibility rules, both Lyons and Saleapaga suddenly have an extra year of eligibility compared to when they committed to BYU. Theoretically, both of them could be at BYU for the next three seasons.

Other scholarship tight ends on the 2026 roster include Noah Moeaki and Keayen Nead. Both Moeaki and Nead are expected to play in 2026 as well. Nead will primarily be used as a blocking tight end.

Then there are a few young scholarship tight ends that are acclimating to the program. Jacob Nye is entering his redshirt freshman season at BYU, and Matthew Fredrick recently returned home from his mission.

BYU's tight end pipeline is loaded with current missionaries as well. Ryner Swanson, who saw the field as a true freshman and was a coveted recruit coming out of high school, will return home from his mission after the 2026 season.

BYU signed a trio of coveted tight ends in the 2026 class as well. Four-star tight ends Brock Harris and Ty Goettsche will join the program after their missions. Parker Ord, another tight end with multiple P4 offers, recently left for his mission. Ord will return home in time for the 2028 season.

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