How the New Age-Based Eligibility Model Impacts BYU

On Tuesday, the Division 1 Cabinet "unanimously approved a sweeping overhaul of eligibility rules for student-athletes". The new eligibility rules are more straightforward than previous iterations. There will be no redshirts and no eligibility extension waivers.

Instead, student athletes will have "up to five years of eligibility if they enroll in college no later than the academic year after their 19th birthday." The clock starts no later than the academic year of their 19th birthday and ends five years later. If they enroll for the academic year after their 18th birthday, the five-year clock starts.

In the simplest terms: athletes have five years to play college sports. Once the clock starts, their eligibility ends five years later.

There are three exceptions to this rule, and one of them specifically impacts BYU more than any other university in Division 1. The eligibility clock can be paused for only three reasons:

Pregnancy Active-Duty Military Service Official Religious Missions

Without the exception for missions, the new eligibility rules would have been detrimental to BYU. A large portion of BYU student athletes leave school to serve two-year missions. Under the new rules, BYU athletes can continue to serve missions without harming their NCAA eligibility.

Players That Could be Impacted by New Eligibility Rules

Any athlete that has eligibility remaining after the 2025-2026 academic year can benefit from these new rules. Said differently, BYU football players on the 2026 roster could have an extra year of eligibility if they haven't used their redshirt season.

There are a few notable names that, at least theoretically, could extend their BYU careers one more season.

LJ Martin is at the top of that list. LJ Martin will be playing his fourth season at BYU in four years. Martin could return to BYU in 2027. While getting drafted in the NFL will surely be his goal, this new rule at least opens the door for Martin to suit up for BYU in 2027.

There are other notable names in BYU's senior class that could benefit from this rule as well. Defensive starters and seniors Raider Damuni and Cade Uluave are going into their senior seasons. Under the new rules, both of them could return in 2027.

There are a few underclassmen that could be impacted by the "five-for-five" rules in the future. Faletau Satuala, Therrian Alexander III, Walker Lyons, Roger Saleapaga, Viliami Po'uha, Bear Bachmeier, Nusi Taumoepeau, and Hunter Clegg will have another year of eligibility available to them.

This rule change could also impact BYU basketball. Projected BYU starters Robert Wright III and Collin Chandler will have an extra year of eligibility under the new rules.

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