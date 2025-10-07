BYU to Bring Back Royal Helmets Against Arizona
The BYU football program is 5-0 and heading back on the road to Arizona. The Cougars are looking to remain perfect and improve to 3-0 in conference play against the Arizona Wildcats. This will be the first time BYU has traveled to Tucson in Big 12 play.
BYU will bring back the royal helmets in this game for this first time in 2025. The Cougars will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. It's the same combination that BYU wore in a convincing road win over UCF last season.
BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.
Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025
BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.
BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.
BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.
BYU brought back a rarely-worn royal combination against WVU.
Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season
Utah - All Royal
BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Texas Tech - All Royal
BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU - Texas Tech announced their plans to wear white for this game.
TCU - Classic Royal Home
BYU will rep the classics in November against former Mountain West foe TCU.
Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.