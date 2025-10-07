Cougs Daily

BYU to Bring Back Royal Helmets Against Arizona

Casey Lundquist

BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson against UCF
BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson against UCF / BYU Photo
The BYU football program is 5-0 and heading back on the road to Arizona. The Cougars are looking to remain perfect and improve to 3-0 in conference play against the Arizona Wildcats. This will be the first time BYU has traveled to Tucson in Big 12 play.

BYU will bring back the royal helmets in this game for this first time in 2025. The Cougars will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. It's the same combination that BYU wore in a convincing road win over UCF last season.

Raider Damuni against UCF
Raider Damuni against UCF / BYU Photo

BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.

Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025

BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.

BYU RB LJ Martin against Portland State
BYU RB LJ Martin against Portland State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.

BYU tight end Carsen Ryan against Stanford
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan against Stanford / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against East Carolina
BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against East Carolina / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.

BYU WR Cody Hagen against Colorado
BYU WR Cody Hagen against Colorado / BYU Photo

BYU brought back a rarely-worn royal combination against WVU.

BYU CB Therrian Alexander III against WVU
BYU CB Therrian Alexander III against WVU / BYU Photo

Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season

Utah - All Royal

BYU running back LJ Martin against Utah
BYU running back LJ Martin against Utah / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Arizona State
BYU linebacker Isaiah Glasker against Arizona State / BYU Photo

BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

Texas Tech - All Royal

BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois
BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois / BYU Photo

BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU - Texas Tech announced their plans to wear white for this game.

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU RB LJ Martin against Arizona
BYU RB LJ Martin against Arizona / BYU Photo

BYU will rep the classics in November against former Mountain West foe TCU.

Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets

BYU defense Wyoming
BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

More BYU Football Coverage

Published
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

