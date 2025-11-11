BYU to Wear a Classic Uniform Combination Against TCU
For the first time in nearly a month, BYU will back under the lights of LaVell Edward Stadium to host former Mountain West Conference foe TCU. The Cougars are in a must-win situation to maintain control of their own destiny to the Big 12 championship. A win over the Horned Frogs would setup a potential play-in game for the Big 12 title game next week at Cincinnati.
BYU will bring back the classic home royal uniforms against TCU. The last time BYU wore this exact combination was in 2024 against Arizona. This is one of the best combinations in college football and one that BYU should wear more often.
BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.
Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025
Portland State - Navy Home with Navy Helmets
BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.
Stanford - Classic Home Uniforms
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.
ECU - Classic Royal Away Uniforms
BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.
Colorado - All white uniforms with royal trim
BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.
Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in a rainy game against Arizona. The Cougars pulled off a fourth quarter comeback and won the game in overtime.
Utah - All Royal
For the second consecutive season, BYU wore the same combination against Utah and pulled out a win.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU went back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Texas Tech - All Royal with Sailor Coug Helmets
Against Texas Tech, BYU wore all royal uniforms with a Sailor Coug helmet. It was the first time BYU has ever worn this combination.
Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season
Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.