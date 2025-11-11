Cougs Daily

BYU to Wear a Classic Uniform Combination Against TCU

Casey Lundquist

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against Arizona
BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against Arizona / BYU Photo
For the first time in nearly a month, BYU will back under the lights of LaVell Edward Stadium to host former Mountain West Conference foe TCU. The Cougars are in a must-win situation to maintain control of their own destiny to the Big 12 championship. A win over the Horned Frogs would setup a potential play-in game for the Big 12 title game next week at Cincinnati.

BYU will bring back the classic home royal uniforms against TCU. The last time BYU wore this exact combination was in 2024 against Arizona. This is one of the best combinations in college football and one that BYU should wear more often.

BYU offensive line against Arizona
BYU offensive line against Arizona / BYU Photo

BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.

Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025

Portland State - Navy Home with Navy Helmets

BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.

BYU WR Dom McKenzie scores a touchdown against Portland State
BYU WR Dom McKenzie scores a touchdown against Portland State / BYU Photo

Stanford - Classic Home Uniforms

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Stanford
BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Stanford / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.

ECU - Classic Royal Away Uniforms

BYU RB Sione Moa against East Carolina
BYU RB Sione Moa against East Carolina / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.

Colorado - All white uniforms with royal trim

BYU cornerback Tre Alexander against Colorado
BYU cornerback Tre Alexander against Colorado / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Arizona
BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Arizona / BYU Photo

BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in a rainy game against Arizona. The Cougars pulled off a fourth quarter comeback and won the game in overtime.

Utah - All Royal

BYU tight end Carsen Ryan against Utah
BYU tight end Carsen Ryan against Utah / BYU Photo

For the second consecutive season, BYU wore the same combination against Utah and pulled out a win.

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU WR Tiger Bachmeier against Iowa State
BYU WR Tiger Bachmeier against Iowa State / BYU Photo

BYU went back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

Texas Tech - All Royal with Sailor Coug Helmets

BYU RB LJ Martin runs the football against Texas Tech
BYU RB LJ Martin runs the football against Texas Tech / BYU Photo

Against Texas Tech, BYU wore all royal uniforms with a Sailor Coug helmet. It was the first time BYU has ever worn this combination.

Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season

Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets

BYU defense Wyoming
BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

