BYU to Wear Whiteout Uniforms Against Colorado

The BYU defensive line against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl
The BYU defensive line against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl
The BYU football program is 3-0 and heading into conference play. The Cougars will kickoff their 2025 conference slate on the road at Colorado. The Cougars and the Buffaloes squared off in the Alamo Bowl last season, but this will be the first time they match up in a game that will impact the conference standings. BYU will wear the whiteout uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. This is the same combination BYU wore the last time they played the Buffaloes.

BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.

Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025

BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.

BYU WR Dom McKenzie scores a touchdown against Portland State
BYU WR Dom McKenzie scores a touchdown against Portland State

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.

BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts against Stanford
BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts against Stanford

BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against East Carolina
BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against East Carolina

Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season

West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants

BYU Football
Nov 19, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall (3) Is pushed out of the pocket by Utah Tech Trailblazers defensive lineman Mackavelli Malotumau (51) in the fourth quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU will don the royal home uniforms with royal pants against West Virginia.

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

Raider Damuni against UCF
Raider Damuni against UCF

BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.

Utah - All Royal

BYU captains take the field against Utah
BYU captains take the field against Utah

BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Arizona State
BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Arizona State

BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

Texas Tech - All Royal

BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois
BYU RB LJ Martin vs Southern Illinois

BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU - Texas Tech announced their plans to wear white for this game.

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU running back LJ Martin against Arizona
BYU running back LJ Martin against Arizona

BYU will rep the classics in November against former Mountain West foe TCU.

Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets

Keanu Hill Wyoming
BYU Photo

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas

BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

