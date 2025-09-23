BYU to Wear Whiteout Uniforms Against Colorado
The BYU football program is 3-0 and heading into conference play. The Cougars will kickoff their 2025 conference slate on the road at Colorado. The Cougars and the Buffaloes squared off in the Alamo Bowl last season, but this will be the first time they match up in a game that will impact the conference standings. BYU will wear the whiteout uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. This is the same combination BYU wore the last time they played the Buffaloes.
BYU released the full uniform schedule for the 2025 season over the Summer. Below is the full uniform schedule.
Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025
BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.
BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.
Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season
West Virginia - Royal Home with Royal Pants
BYU will don the royal home uniforms with royal pants against West Virginia.
Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal away uniforms with royal helmets. This combination was last worn against UCF.
Utah - All Royal
BYU will wear the same combination against Utah that they wore last season.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU will go back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Texas Tech - All Royal
BYU will wear all royal with white accents against Texas Tech. This is a home combination for BYU - Texas Tech announced their plans to wear white for this game.
TCU - Classic Royal Home
BYU will rep the classics in November against former Mountain West foe TCU.
Cincinnati - White Away with Royal Helmets
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.