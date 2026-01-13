BYU Transfer Portal Tracker Following a Flurry of Transfer Commits

The transfer portal window is in full swing. Thousands of college football players have entered the portal since it opened earlier this month. The transfer portal will close on Friday and players won't be able to enter the portal at that point. However, players that entered the portal before it closed can commit to their schools of choice at any point.

On Monday, BYU added four transfers in the matter of a few hours. In this article, we'll track the transfer activity in and out of the program.

Transfers Into the BYU Football Program

BYU has added six transfers in the last week.

Cade Uluave - LB

Cade Uluave is a veteran linebacker that spent the first three years of his career at Cal. Uluave is the highest-rated linebacker in the transfer portal. He is a four-star transfer per 247Sports and he is ranked the 60th best transfer overall.

Uluave started 26 games for Cal over the past three years and he was an All-ACC selection in 2025. Uluave finished his true junior campaign with 100 total tackles including 12 tackles for loss and 3 sacks. He also had 6 PBUs. He was also very effective as a pass rusher, a skillset that BYU will try to use more frequently than his time at Cal. Uluave had 20 quarterback pressures despite rushing the quarterback only 44 times. That 45% pressure rate would have ranked first on BYU's defense in 2025. For Context, Jack Kelly had the best pressure rate among BYU defenders with 29.3%. He also had a team-high 40 defensive stops.

Walker Lyons - TE

The former four-star recruit has spent the last two years at USC since returning home from his mission. Walker Lyons was heavily recruited by BYU in high school, and now his younger brother has signed with BYU. That connection between BYU's coaching staff and the Lyons family made BYU a logical fit for Walker. Additionally, the Cougars will lose starting tight end Carsen Ryan to graduation at the end of the 2025 season, so Lyons is the primary candidate to fill his vacated starting spot.

Kyler Kasper - WR

Kasper is a long, fast wide receiver listed at 6'6 and 220 pounds. Coming out of high school, Kasper was one of the most coveted wide receiver recruits in his class. He was a top 150 prospect and one of the top 25 wide receivers. He held scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, and Ohio State among others. He picked the Ducks and that's where he has spent the first years of his career.

Due to injuries and a redshirt season, Kasper will have two years of eligibility remaining at BYU.

In his time at Oregon, Kasper was behind some talented wide receivers and his production didn't match his high star rating. Frankly, the injury bug hurt his chances as well. He tallied 6 receptions for 77 yards in Eugene.

Paki Finau - OL

Finau signed with Washington out of high school where he spent the first two years of his college career. Finau appeared in 12 of 13 games for Washington in 2025 and he started four games at left guard. He also got some snaps at right tackle. Finau played well, allowing just one quarterback hit and no sacks in 229 pass-blocking snaps. The only quarterback hit allowed came when he was playing right tackle. When he was at guard, he was very good in pass protection.

Finau appeared in three regular season games as a true freshman, preserving his redshirt season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining at BYU and he will be a redshirt sophomore in 2026. He will immediately contend for one of the starting spots at guard where BYU will be replacing Weylin Lapuaho and Ausitn Leausa.

Zak Yamauchi - OL

Zak Yamauchi was a standout at Bishop Gorman High School before he signed with Stanford in the 2023 recruiting class. Yamauchi left to serve a mission prior to enrolling at Stanford. As a true freshman at Stanford in 2025, Yamauchi started three games and appeared in eight.

Yamauchi was still shaking the mission rust and he had a few struggles in pass protection, but he graded out much better as a run blocker per PFF.

JR Sia - OL

Utah State transfer JR Sia has three years of eligibility remaining after starting 10 games at right tackle for the Aggies in 2025. Against Texas A&M in September, Sia was put into the game against a stout Texas A&M defensive line. Sia played well enough to earn his first start the following week against Air Force. He started 10 of the final 11 games of the season.

Sia will have a chance to compete for one of the starting tackle jobs. Assuming Andrew Gentry starts at one tackle spot, the other tackle job will be up for grabs. Given his experience, Sia will probably be the favorite to win that job.

Transfers Out of the BYU Football Program

11 BYU players have entered the transfer portal from BYU. So far, most of the players are guys that were buried on the depth chart and no starters have entered the portal.

Max Alford - LB

Max Alford entered the transfer portal on Monday and committed to Michigan moments later. Alford will play for former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill in Ann Arbor.

Tayvion Beasley - CB

BYU backup nickel Tayvion Beasley entered the transfer portal after just one season in Provo. He landed at USF.

Dom McKenzie - WR

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie entered the transfer portal. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal. Marcus is in the portal as well.

LaMason Waller - WR

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.

Jake Griffin - OL

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin entered the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars. Griffin committed to Arizona.

Marcus McKenzie - CB

The redshirt sophomore entered the portal after three years in the program. Injuries derailed his last two seasons, but he was a special teams standout in 2023. Marcus is the twin brother of Dom McKenzie.

McCae Hillstead - QB

Hillstead battled BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier for the starting quarterback job back in Fall Camp. What originally started as a three-way battle between Bachmeier, Hillstead, and Bourguet turned into a two-man race between Bachmeier and Hillstead. Eventually, Bachmeier won the job and he never looked back. Hillstead's playing time was limited to garbage time and a single snap in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hillstead will look to find a new school where he can see the field.

Without Hillstead in the mix, BYU could be in the market for a backup quarterback in the transfer portal. If Treyson Bourguet decides to stay at BYU for his final year of eligibility, BYU could leave the room as is and let Treyson Bourguet be the backup while true freshman Enoch Watson gets up to speed. Watson returned home from his mission and will enroll in January.

Ikinasio Tupou - OL

After two seasons at BYU, redshirt freshman Ikinasio Tupou will look for a new home. Tupou did not appear in any games for BYU in his time in Provo.

Tucker Kelleher - TE

True freshman Tucker Kelleher will enter the transfer portal after just one year in the program. Kelleher did not appear in any games for BYU in his true freshman season.

Sione Hingano - OL

Redshirt freshman Sione Hingano will transfer out of the program after a few years with the program. Hingano signed with the BYU clear back when Eric Mateos was the offensive line coach. He never cracked the two-deep.

Sani Tuala - DL

Australia native Sani Tuala spent a few years in the program after transferring in from the JUCO ranks. Tuala was recruited by some of the top programs out West, but he never cracked the two deep at BYU.

Key Players That Will Return

Multiple key BYU players have announced their plans to run it back in 2026.

Bear Bachmeier - QB LJ Martin - RB Faletau Satuala - S Parker Kingston - WR Evan Johnson - CB Nusi Taumoepeau - DE Tre Alexander - CB Raider Damuni - S Andrew Gentry - OL Bruce Mitchell - OL Kyle Sfarcioc - OL Sonny Makasini - OL Anisi Purcell - DL Siale Esera - LB Keanu Tanuvasa - DL Isaiah Glasker - LB Jovesa Damuni - RB Viliami Po'uha - DL Kini Fonohema - DL Bodie Schoonover - DL Tommy Prassas - S Hunter Clegg - DE

