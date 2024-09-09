BYU's Top Two Running Backs are 'Doubtful' Against Wyoming
BYU's top two running backs, LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati, are 'doubtful' against Wyoming, according to BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. Both Martin and Ropati left the game against SMU due to injury. Martin left the game in the first quarter and did not return. Ropati left the game and later returned in the fourth quarter before re-aggravating the injury. After that, he did not return.
"We're still using today to get a good feel for where they're at," Sitake said. "It's going to be doubtful for this game this weekend."
If Martin and Ropati are unable to go, BYU will turn to juniors Miles Davis and Enoch Nawahine. Against SMU, Davis and Nawahine ran for 37 yards and 16 yards, respectively.
BYU could also turn to two true freshmen in Pokaiaua Haunga and Sione Moa. Sitake hinted that BYU was trying to redshirt both of those players, but will start to use them now due to the injuries.
"He's going to play," Sitake said about former Timpview standout Pokaiaua Haunga. "[We] might as well use this one for sure with him. Same thing with Sione Moa." Later, Sitake added that both backs have "tons of abilities...I know they'll be ready."
Going into the 2024 season, the running back room was one of the thinner positions on the roster. After starter LJ Martin, the Cougars bet on returning running backs Hinckley Ropati and Miles Davis as the backups. Ropati and Davis had both shown flashes early in their BYU careers, but injuries had prevented them from staying on the field over the last few years.
Instead of adding a running back from the portal when Aidan Robbins declared early for the NFL Draft, BYU bet not only on the potential of the returning running backs, but the BYU staff bet on their ability to stay healthy as well.
After the first two games of the 2024 season, BYU's depth at running back is already being tested in a major way.