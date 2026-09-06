BYU True Freshmen Stole the Headlines in Season Opener

BYU football kicked off the 2026 season on Saturday with a dominant 63-7 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers. For a BYU team that comes into the season with a lot of returning production, it was the fresh(men) faces that stole the headlines in week one. In this article, we will highlight the five true freshmen that stood out the most in week one.

1. Legend Glasker - WR

Legend Glasker was the story of the game on Saturday night. Three of his first four touches were touchdowns. The former Lehi High School star made plays all throughout camp, and his playmaking translated to the game.

Glasker is a future star for BYU. He is dangerous after the catch, he is a smoother operator that never looks sped up, and he has the ability to track the football and make contested catches. Glasker led BYU in receiving on Saturday night with 3 catches for 65 yards. Glasker is going to play a huge role for BYU in 2026.

A Legend (Glasker) in the making after a 3 TD performance😤



Highlights vs. Utah Tech🎥#Big12FB | @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/LihUWqNZJR — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 6, 2026

2. Devaughn Eka - RB

BYU's leading rusher on Saturday night was former Lehi High School star Devaughn Eka. Yes, Eka and Glasker were teammates in high school. Eka had a team-high 8 carries for a team-high 59 rushing yards.

Eka's best run of the night was a touchdown run. Eka met a Utah Tech defender around the 3 yard-line and ran through him into the end zone.

3. Journee Tonga - RB

Journee Tonga is the only true freshman on this list that didn't enroll early and participate in Spring Camp. The California native was highly productive in high school, but his size limited his recruiting profile. He turned down a scholarship offer from San Jose State to walk on at BYU, and he made an immediate impression when he arrived on campus.

Tonga only got two carries on Saturday night and he made the most of them. His first carry went for 34 yards to put BYU inside the 10 yard-line. On the next play, Tonga made a defender miss and pushed his way into the end zone.

Tonga, in the opinion of this author, that could climb the depth chart over the next few weeks. Once he is comfortable with the playbook, he might be too talented to keep out of the rotation. His elusiveness reminds us of a young Reno Mahe.

4. Braxton Lindsey - DE

True freshman defensive end Braxton Lindsey made his BYU debut on Saturday night. Lindsey tracked down a Utah Tech ball carrier on their only explosive play of the first half. Lindsey laid a hard hit on that play, and he got a lot of first-team reps in the first half. Lindsey is going to play a big role for BYU.

5. Kennan Pula - S

Kennan Pula could be thrust into a big role for BYU. The backup safety is one of two players that will replace Raider Damuni if he misses extended time due to injury. The former four-star prospect is a gifted ballhawk, but it was his physicality that stood out in Fall Camp. Pula had a pair of tackles against the Trailblazers.

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