5 Bold Predictions for the 2026 BYU Football Season

The BYU football program kicks off the 2026 season in two days. In this article, we are cementing our five bold predictions for the 2026 season.

1. BYU's Kicking Game Will Improve

BYU must replace multi-year starter Will Ferrin at the placekicker position. Ferrin will forever be remembered for his game-winning field goal against Utah in 2024. Ferrin also made a clutch field goal in overtime against Arizona to send the game into double overtime.

Ferrin leaves big shoes to fill, but we expect Matthias Dunn to not only fill them, but surpass them. Dunn did not miss a kick in the media observation windows, and he nailed multiple kicks from 50+ yards.

At the conclusion of one practice, Dunn lined up for a 45-50 yard field goal. The entire team surrounded Dunn and simulated the pressure of a real game. Dunn drilled the field goal and the team celebrated around him.

Ferrin was 23/30 (77%) last year. We believe Dunn will improve upon those numbers in 2026.

2. Bear Bachmeier Will Prove the National Doubters Wrong

National analyst Bud Elliot publicly doubted Bear Bachmeier's throwing ability leading up to the season. Elliot excluded BYU from his top 20 rankings, saying "I would not have BYU in the top 20 with that passing attack."

Some national analysts, like Elliot, view Bachmeier as a linebacker playing quarterback that doesn't have the arm talent to threaten defenses with his arm. In the opinion of this author, those national analysts are really just admitting that they didn't watch most BYU games last year, and only really watched the Texas Tech games. But that's another topic for another day.

Bachmeier is going to prove the national doubters wrong in 2026. Bachmeier is going to be much-improved as a passer. Bachmeier was making throws in camp that he simply wasn't making as a true freshman.

Perfect throw from Bear Bachmeier to Roger Saleapaga. The Bachmeier-Saleapaga connection has been strong dating back to Spring Camp. pic.twitter.com/GX57F4kFwi — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

Bachmeier's turnovers may increase as he takes more chances, but he is going to convert on more big plays. Bachmeier's throwing ability, paired with a dominant running back in LJ Martin, is going to make BYU's offense really hard to stop.

To make this prediction bold, we will say that Bachmeier will throw for 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2026. For context, he threw for 3,033 yards and 15 touchdowns as a true freshman.

3. Legend Glasker Will Have the Best Season by a True Freshman WR Since Austin Collie

True freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker was named a starter coming out of Fall Camp. If you have been following our camp reports throughout the offseason, you will know that no outlet has been higher on Glasker since the start of Spring Camp than we have. Glasker has found ways to make plays, and we believe it will show up on game days.

Perfect ball from Bear Bachmeier to true freshman Legend Glasker. Bachmeier put it where only Glasker could get it. pic.twitter.com/gnhEYhAOSh — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 10, 2026

We don't believe Glasker will lead the Cougars in receiving, but he could get close. We predict Glasker will have the best season by a true freshman wide receiver since Austin Collie in 2004. That season, Collie tallied 53 catches for 771 yards. We project Glasker will end up with 500-600 receiving yards as long as he stays healthy.

4. This is the Year a Star Pass Rusher Emerges as Defensive End

For years, BYU has been waiting for a star pass rusher to emerge at defensive end. 2026 will be the year when a star is born. Whether it's Nusi Taumoepeau, Tausili Akana, Hunter Clegg, Braxton Lindsey, or Kendall Wall, someone will break through and become the star pass rusher for BYU. We believe this group is capable of combining for 15-20 sacks this season.

5. BYU Makes its First College Football Playoff Appearance

Our fifth and final bold prediction for the 2026 football season. BYU will make its first appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Cougars have been building towards this moment for two years. BYU took a step forward and made the conference championship game last season. This year, BYU is capable of breaking through and crashing the playoff.

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