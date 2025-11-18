BYU Uniform Combination for Massive Game Against Cincinnati
The stakes couldn't be higher for BYU's upcoming game against Cincinnati. The Cougars are two wins away from securing a spot in the Big 12 title game. The most difficult game remaining on BYU's schedule, by far, is the road game at Cincinnati.
Under the lights of Nippert Stadium, BYU will wear the white away uniforms with royal helmets. The last time BYU wore this combination was in 2024 in a road win at Wyoming.
BYU and Cincinnati will kickoff at 6 PM Mountain Time and the game will be broadcast on FOX. Jason Benetti and Robert Griffin III will be on the call. Below is the full uniform schedule for BYU's 2025 season.
Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025
Portland State - Navy Home with Navy Helmets
BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.
Stanford - Classic Home Uniforms
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.
ECU - Classic Royal Away Uniforms
BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.
Colorado - All white uniforms with royal trim
BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.
Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in a rainy game against Arizona. The Cougars pulled off a fourth quarter comeback and won the game in overtime.
Utah - All Royal
For the second consecutive season, BYU wore the same combination against Utah and pulled out a win.
Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets
BYU went back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.
Texas Tech - All Royal with Sailor Coug Helmets
Against Texas Tech, BYU wore all royal uniforms with a Sailor Coug helmet. It was the first time BYU has ever worn this combination.
TCU - Classic Royal Home
BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms in a dominant win over the TCU Horned Frogs.
Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season
UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets
BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.