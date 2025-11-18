Cougs Daily

BYU Uniform Combination for Massive Game Against Cincinnati

BYU WR Chase Roberts vs Wyoming
BYU WR Chase Roberts vs Wyoming / BYU Photo
The stakes couldn't be higher for BYU's upcoming game against Cincinnati. The Cougars are two wins away from securing a spot in the Big 12 title game. The most difficult game remaining on BYU's schedule, by far, is the road game at Cincinnati.

Under the lights of Nippert Stadium, BYU will wear the white away uniforms with royal helmets. The last time BYU wore this combination was in 2024 in a road win at Wyoming.

BYU Wyoming
BYU Photo

BYU and Cincinnati will kickoff at 6 PM Mountain Time and the game will be broadcast on FOX. Jason Benetti and Robert Griffin III will be on the call. Below is the full uniform schedule for BYU's 2025 season.

Uniform Combinations Worn in 2025

Portland State - Navy Home with Navy Helmets

BYU safety Talan Alfrey against Portland State
BYU safety Talan Alfrey against Portland State / BYU Photo

BYU wore the navy home uniforms with navy helmets against Portland State. That was the only time BYU will wear navy uniforms in 2025.

Stanford - Classic Home Uniforms

BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Stanford
BYU wide receiver Jojo Phillips against Stanford / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms with white facemasks in front of a whiteout crowd against Stanford.

ECU - Classic Royal Away Uniforms

BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against East Carolina
BYU cornerback Evan Johnson against East Carolina / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic road uniforms in a win over ECU. These are some of the best uniforms in the sport and should certainly be worn more than once per season.

Colorado - All white uniforms with royal trim

BYU WR Chase Roberts against Colorado
BYU WR Chase Roberts against Colorado / BYU Photo

BYU wore the all white uniforms with royal trim against Colorado. It was the same combo BYU wore in the Alamo Bowl against the Buffaloes.

Arizona - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Arizona
BYU wide receiver Parker Kingston against Arizona / BYU Photo

BYU wore the royal away uniforms with royal helmets in a rainy game against Arizona. The Cougars pulled off a fourth quarter comeback and won the game in overtime.

Utah - All Royal

BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier against Utah
BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier against Utah / BYU Photo

For the second consecutive season, BYU wore the same combination against Utah and pulled out a win.

Iowa State - Royal Away with Royal Helmets

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Iowa State
BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Iowa State / BYU Photo

BYU went back to the royal away uniforms with royal helmets against Iowa State.

Texas Tech - All Royal with Sailor Coug Helmets

BYU linebacker Jack Kelly gets a sack against Texas Tech
BYU linebacker Jack Kelly gets a sack against Texas Tech / BYU Photo

Against Texas Tech, BYU wore all royal uniforms with a Sailor Coug helmet. It was the first time BYU has ever worn this combination.

TCU - Classic Royal Home

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier hands it off to Parker Kingston against TCU
BYU QB Bear Bachmeier hands it off to Parker Kingston against TCU / BYU Photo

BYU wore the classic royal home uniforms in a dominant win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

Future Uniform Combinations for the 2025 Season

UCF - Royal Home with Royal Helmets

BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas
BYU running back Hinckley Ropati against Kansas / BYU Photo

BYU will wear the royal home uniforms with royal helmets against UCF.

Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.

