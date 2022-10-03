BYU Unveils New Black Uniform for Notre Dame Game

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination it will wear against Notre Dame. The Cougars will don a new black alternate uniform combination against the Fighting Irish. The jersey matches the blackout uniform that BYU has worn in the past, but the helmet fades from royal on the top to black on the bottom.

The BYU social media team unveiled the uniform in a UFC-themed video featuring UFC star Forrest Griffin and Las Vegas magician Mat Franco. The BYU players included in the video were Puka Nacua, Chris Brooks, Keenan Pili, and Kaleb Hayes. You can watch the full video below.

This is only the second black uniform in program history. The first blackout uniform was debuted in 2012 against Oregon State and was worn a handful of times before it was retired after the 2020 season.

Notre Dame to Wear All White Against BYU

Notre Dame unveiled its uniform combination for this game, which is part of the Shamrock Series, back in July. The Shamrock Series is an annual neutral site game that Notre Dame plays every year. As part of the Shamrock Series, Notre Dame wears an unique alternate uniform for that season. This year, Notre Dame will wear all white with gold accents.

BYU's History with Black Uniforms

Around 2011, many college football teams ushered in annual blackout uniform. The trend was part of a uniform frenzy in college football that was initiated by the Oregon Ducks. BYU got in on the trend in 2012 when it debuted blackout uniforms against Oregon State in 2012.

The layout of the uniform was the same as the traditional uniform - double stripes on the helmet with Western stripes on the shoulders and on the pants. The primary color was black and the accent color was royal. The color of the "Y" decal was royal on a silver background.

The blackout uniforms went away until 2014 when the Cougars wore them against UNLV.

In 2016, BYU introduced a new variation of the blackout uniforms with a royal helmet decal instead of silver. This was believed to be the last time BYU would wear these blackout uniforms.

In 2020, however, BYU brought the blackout uniforms out of retirement. The Cougars wore the all black uniforms in their home win over San Diego State. The BYU-San Diego State game was Zach Wilson's last game at Lavell Edwards Stadium and the final use of those uniforms.

BYU's 2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

BYU wore all navy with white helmets against Wyoming.

Against Utah State, BYU wore the royal home uniforms with royal helmets.

