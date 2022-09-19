Skip to main content

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Home Game Against Wyoming

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its upcoming game against Wyoming. The Cougars will wear the all navy uniforms with white helmets. This combination was last worn in 2020 against Texas State.

All Navy

Since 2020, BYU has added a lot of variety to its uniform combinations. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season. The Cougars have worn three different combinations in three games.

2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

BYU vs USF

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

USATSI_19025884

Against Oregon, the Cougars wore the "Royal Sitake" combination.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_19066602_168390393_lowres

Updated finish on royal helmets

In 2021, BYU added royal blue and navy blue helmets to their uniform repertoire. The navy and royal helmets were worn eight times in 2021, and the Cougars wore 12 different uniform combinations in 13 games. After just one season, BYU made some minor changes to the finish of the royal helmets. In 2021, the royal blue helmets featured a matte finish as you can see in this picture from the BYU-Arizona game.

Neil Pau'u vs Arizona

Following the 2021 season, BYU sent the royal helmets to be re-finished. Beginning in 2022, the royal helmets feature a gloss finish. These helmets were debuted against Baylor, and they were worn again against Oregon.

USATSI_19064944_168390393_lowres

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

USATSI_19063777_168390393_lowres
Football

SP+ Predicts No. 19 BYU vs Wyoming

The Cougars look to rebound against former conference foe Wyoming

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19064944_168390393_lowres
Football

The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Loss at Oregon

These individual performances were the bright spots from BYU's lopsided loss in Autzen Stadium

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19066602_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Slides Seven Spots in the AP Poll Following Loss to Oregon

The Cougars are still in the top 20 after suffering a lopsided loss at Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_18982545_168390393_lowres
Football

Pete Thamel Updates Injury Statuses of Star BYU Wide Receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua

Gunner Romney will miss his third consecutive game due to injury

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19025807_168390393_lowres
Football

What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026833_168390393_lowres
Football

Previewing BYU at Oregon with an Oregon Insider

No. 12 BYU travels to Eugene to take on no. 25 Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19026454_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football: Five Reasons for Optimism Against Oregon

There are plenty of reasons to be confident that BYU walks out with their second straight top 25 win. Here are a few.

By Joe Wheat
USATSI_19026454_168390393_lowres
Football

National Analysts Pick No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

A roundup of BYU-Oregon picks from across the country

By Casey Lundquist