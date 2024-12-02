BYU Veteran Wide Receiver Kody Epps Enters the Transfer Portal
On Monday, BYU veteran wide receiver Kody Epps entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Epps, who recorded just eight catches for 54 yards this season, did not play for the Cougars over the last seven games of the season. Epps suffered an injury against Baylor in late September and never returned to the lineup.
Epps spent five years in the program at BYU. He tallied 73 receptions for 819 yards over the course of his BYU career. His best season came in 2022 when he finished with 39 receptions for 459 yards.
Following the 2022 season, Epps had the potential to be BYU's leading receiver going into 2023. Epps surprised a lot of people both in the program and out when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following Spring camp in 2023. After a few days in the portal, Epps opted to return to BYU.
Going into 2023, Epps was limited by an injury that he suffered during Fall camp. He really didn't have much of a role in the BYU offense until the end of the 2023 season. In 2024, Epps was healthy but Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter were BYU's top two targets. He tallied eight catches in the first five games before suffering an injury that eventually ended his season.
BYU will look to reload at wide receiver in 2025. Darius Lassiter and Kody Epps will not return. Chase Roberts hasn't officially announced his plans, but he told the Royal Blue Collective that he was leaning towards entering the NFL Draft. If Roberts does not return, BYU will likely turn to the transfer portal to add at least one wide receiver. The Cougars will also turn to returning players like Jojo Phillips, Keelan Marion, and Cody Hagen to become features in the offense.