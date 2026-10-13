BYU vs. Notre Dame Ticket Prices Top All College Football Games This Weekend

It's a loaded weekend of college football that includes six top 25 matchups and four top 15 matchups, and BYU-Notre Dame is the most expensive ticket of them all. As of Monday evening on SeatGeek, the get-in price for BYU-Notre Dame was $450.

The get-in prices for the most expensive tickets in college football | BYU On SI

Ohio State-Indiana, a top five matchup, is the only ticket price that rivals the BYU-Notre Dame game with a get-in price of $406. However, the most expensive ticket for Ohio State-Indiana is $5,799. The most expensive ticket for BYU-Notre Dame is more than double that amount. More on that in a moment.

Alabama-Tennessee is third most expensive ticket and the only other game with a get-in price exceeding $300. Unsurprisingly, the three top 15 matchups are the most expensive tickets of the weekend.

BYU-Notre Dame is the first top 10 matchup in the history of LaVell Edwards Stadium. Some have argued that it is the biggest BYU home game since the Cougars took down no. 1 Miami in 1990. However, you could argue that this game is even more important considering the potential playoff implications and what it means for the reputation of not only BYU, but the Big 12 at large.

The Cougars have been left on the outside looking in at the College Football Playoff despite winning 23 games in 2024 and 2025. After two blowout losses to Texas Tech last season, the Cougars were written off as a program that can't compete with the best teams in the sport. The Cougars have a chance to re-write that narrative against the Fighting Irish. A win over Notre Dame could vault the Cougars into the top five and give BYU something its never had in its quest for the College Football Playoff: wiggle room.

The Wildest Ticket Prices for the BYU-Notre Dame Game

Some fans are trying to capitalize on the opportunity to earn to earn some money from this game. There are multiple tickets listed for more than $13,000 per ticket on both the east and west sides. Those are the most expensive tickets on SeatGeek.

There is one row of tickets on the west side that, even though the seats are near the very top, are listed for just under $8,800 each.

The most expensive end zone seat is on the southwest side for just under $6,600 each.

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