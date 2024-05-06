BYU Was the Dream School for New Transfer Commit Austin Leausa
On Sunday, BYU picked up a commitment from Southern Utah transfer Austin Leausa. Leausa, who has two years of eligibility remaining, committed to the Cougars shortly after his official visit. We caught up with Leausa to talk about his transfer recruitment and decision to commit to BYU.
Shortly after entering the transfer portal, Leausa had a long list of schools that reached out. He picked up competing offers from Baylor, Houston, Boise State, USF, Fresno State, Old Dominion, and Tarleton. He also heard from the likes of Arkansas, Arizona State, Cal, Tulane, Liberty, and East Carolina.
Once BYU extended Leausa an offer last Thursday, his recruitment moved really fast. "The conversation when I picked up the offer from BYU was surreal," Leausa said. "BYU has been the dream since I was a kid. Talking with Coach Woods was great and the other coaches on staff. He said I have a great opportunity at BYU and that he and myself have to/ want to make the most of it."
Leausa was on BYU's campus this weekend for an official visit. He brought his wife, his kids, and his parents.
"My visit was great," Leausa said. "The atmosphere in Provo is awesome. Walking around town with the coaches and doing all the activities was a really good time. Also being around some of the players and getting their feedback was great as well. My favorite part of the visit was being able to bring my wife, kids and parents. Watching them interact with everyone on the staff and doing some of the activities with me was great. My dad, who is a life-long BYU fan, had a smile going on from ear to ear the entire weekend."
After a visit to BYU, Leausa fulfilled his life-long dream and committed to the BYU football program.
"The biggest thing that me and my wife talked about when it came to my recruitment is where I can contribute the most on and off the field," Leausa said. "Where I can be a full time student athlete, husband and father...BYU checked every one of those boxes for us. The coaching staff and offense was another big reason. Coach Woods is great...The offense is very O-line friendly as well so that helped and solidified my commitment."
Leausa has an opportunity to make an early impact at BYU. The Cougars return three starters along the offensive line in Connor Pay, Weylin Lapuaho, and Brayden Keim. After an up and down year, Caleb Etienne was in and out of the starting lineup as well and he's back for his senior season. BYU has at least one or two starting spots that are up for grabs. Leausa has the opportunity to compete for the starting spot at guard.
Adding Leausa was really important for a BYU roster that lacked some depth along the offensive line. Not only does Leausa provide depth, he also brings starting-caliber talentthat will increase the competition in the room.