BYU Will Wear A New Uniform Combination Against SMU
On Friday night, BYU faces its first road test of the season against SMU. The Cougars and the Mustangs will square off on ESPN2. When the Cougars take the field, they will wear yet another unique uniform combination.
BYU will wear the navy helmets with the white facemasks. They will also wear the all white uniforms with navy accents. This will be the first time that BYU has worn navy helmets and all white uniforms since the Gary Crowton era. This exact combination has not been worn before.
Instead of unveiling each uniform combination on the Monday before each game, BYU unveiled all 12 uniform combinations that it will wear in 2024. This is one of only two games where BYU will wear navy. The only other navy uniform will be worn against Houston in the regular season finale.
The last time BYU wore navy was against Texas in 2023. That combination was similar to the one BYU will wear against SMU, except BYU wore navy pants in that game.
BYU unveiled the navy helmets in 2021. During that season, BYU went 10-3 and, coincidentally, the only losses came in the navy helmets. BYU lost to Boise State, Baylor, and UAB in the navy helmets. The only win in navy helmets came against Idaho State.
In 2022, the navy helmets went awy for a season. In 2023, BYU wore the navy helmets twice: against Southern Utah and Texas. To this day, BYU has not beaten an FBS team in the new navy helmets
The Cougars and the Mustangs kickoff at 5 PM Mountain Time on ESPN2.