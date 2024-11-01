BYU WR Chase Roberts is 'Leaning Towards' Entering NFL Draft After 2024 Season
BYU star wide receiver Chase Roberts plans to enter the NFL Draft following the 2024 season, he announced in an interview with the Royal Blue Collective. "I'm leaning more towards leaving to the draft as I finish up school and kind of move on," Roberts said. "I think it would take maybe an injury, hopefully not an injury, but something to bring me back...the plan is right now to finish the season strong and then to leave."
Roberts will have one year of eligibility remaining after this season. He is a redshirt junior that has been with the program since 2021.
Roberts has been one of BYU's top two wide receivers throughout the season. Through eight games, he has tallied 31 receptions, tied for the most on the team. He has 497 receiving yards just behind Darius Lassiter. Roberts has been the go-to guy when BYU needs to move the chains. He has a team-high 27 first downs.
Perhaps most importantly, he is a team captain on a 2024 BYU football team that has used outstanding leadership to get out to an 8-0 start.
Should Roberts forego his final season of eligibility and go pro, BYU would be without its top two wide receivers from 2024 in 2025. Darius Lassiter, a senior, will graduate after the 2024 season.
Fortunately for the BYU offense, the wide receiver position has been recruited very well by Fesi Sitake. The Cougars have a former four-star recruit Cody Hagen waiting in the wings along with fellow freshmen Dom McKenzie and Tei Nacua. The Cougars also have a commitment from four-star wide receiver LaMason Waller.
BYU might look to the transfer portal following the 2024 season to add a wide receiver. Regardless, thanks to the high school recruiting BYU has done over the last several years, the wide receiver position is well positioned to be a strength of the BYU offense moving forward.