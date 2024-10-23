Caleb Etienne was Overcome with Emotion After BYU's Win Over Oklahoma State
As BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter scored the game-winning touchdown over Oklahoma State, LaVell Edwards Stadium erupted. Lassiter's teammates greeted him in the endzone and celebrated. Meanwhile, back near the original line of scrimmage, BYU left tackle Caleb Etienne fell to the ground and rolled on his back, looking up at the night sky. The 6'8 left tackle was overcome with emotion.
On this week's edition of The Cut at the 15:41 mark, a brief clip of a teary Caleb Etienne was shown on the sideline after BYU's game-winning drive. At his side was fellow offensive lineman Sam Dawe. "They didn't believe in you," Dawe told Etienne. "We believe in you baby!"
This game was personal for Caleb Etienne. Etienne transferred to BYU from Oklahoma State following the 2022 season. That year, Etienne was the starting left tackle for the Pokes and he allowed only one sack all season.
After Spring camp in 2023, Etienne entered the transfer portal and committed to BYU. Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with the media after Etienne had entered the portal and took a shot at Etienne. Gundy said Etienne left Oklahoma State after he felt like he lost his starting job. "Caleb felt like he got beat out (of a starting job)," Gundy said. "So he left. But that's his choice...the portal is there for a variety of reasons. Players can get more money in NIL, they can be a player that's late in their career that says 'I want to do something different, I want to go somewhere new', or a guy says, 'I'm not going to be a starter, I want to go be a starter.'"
Etienne joined the Kalani Sitake show on Tuesday night to describe his feelings after BYU's comeback win. "It was a very emotional game for me," Etienne said. "We lost to them last year, so they got a taste of their own poison this year...it ended with me crying. It was crazy."
Etienne is one of the best stories of the 2024 season for the BYU football program. After transferring from Oklahoma State in 2023, Etienne was named the starting right tackle. He eventually lost his starting job and was moved around throughout the season. To say Etienne struggled would be an understatment.
After a full offseason in Provo and under the tutelage of new offensive line coach TJ Woods, Etienne has been a revelation at left tackle. He has allowed one sack in 239 snaps. He was a critical part of BYU's game-winning drive against Oklahoma State. BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff had time to throw on every play of that final drive.
Etienne's production has caught the attention of NFL Draft scouts. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said Etienne will be an NFL Draft pick after this season. "The scouts are all over him," Sitake said.
His individual progress is representative of the progress of the entire BYU football team. A 5-7 team a year ago that fell short of bowl eligibility, BYU is now 7-0, ranked no. 11 in the AP poll, and firmly in the Big 12 title race.
The Cougars have overcome every preseason expectation thanks to returning players like Etienne who used the 2023 season as fuel to prepare for the 2024 campaign.
BYU and Etienne will look to continue the magical run on Saturday at UCF.