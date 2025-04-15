CBS Sports Names BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff a Top 100 Player in College Football
Spring camp is in the rearview mirror for the BYU football program. The Cougars are coming off an 11-2 season including a blowout win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl. BYU is looking to make a run at the Big 12 championship led by returning senior quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
Unlike last season, Retzlaff goes into the 2025 season as the undisputed starter for the BYU offense. Retzlaff has garnered some national preseason recognition after taking a big step forward one year ago. CBS Sports unveiled their rankings of the top 150 college football players. Retzlaff cracked the top 100 at no. 99.
Sparked BYU's late-season surge and Alamo Bowl win over Colorado. Finished with 2,800 passing yards, 20 TDs, 388 rushing yards and 6 more scores. Clutch, confident dual-threat who stepped up in big moments. Not flashy, but reliable and versatile.- Blake Brockermeyer
In total, 25 quarterbacks made the list. Retzlaff ranked 18th among quarterbacks and fifth among Big 12 quarterbacks behind Sam Leavitt, Rocco Becht. Josh Hoover, and Devon Dampier.
- Cade Klubnik - Clemson (#2 overall)
- LaNorris Sellers - South Carolina (#3)
- Garrett Nussmeier - LSU (#4)
- Sam Leavitt - ASU (#8)
- Drew Allar - Penn State (#11)
- John Mateer - Oklahoma (#16)
- Carson Beck - Miami (#28)
- Kevin Jennings - SMU (#29)
- Darian Mensah - Duke (#44)
- Arch Manning - Texas (#45)
- Haynes King - Georgia Tech (#56)
- DJ Lagway - Florida (#57)
- Rocco Becht - Iowa State (#60)
- Devn Dampier - Utah (#62)
- Josh Hoover - TCU (#72)
- Taylen Green - Arkansas (#74)
- Blake Horvath - Navy (#97)
- Jake Retzlaff - BYU (#99)
- Luke Altmeyer - Illinois (#101)
- Avery Johnson - Kansas State (#102)
- Diego Pavia - Vanderbilt (#114)
- Fernando Mendoza - Indiana (#137)
- Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati (#140)
- Behren Morton - Texas Tech (#144)
- Nico Iamaleava - Transfer Portal (#150)
Retzlaff was the only BYU player on the list. Historically speaking, the best BYU teams have been led by really good quarterbacks. Aaron Roderick believes Retzlaff can play at that level.
If BYU is going to take another step forward and make it to the Big 12 championship game in 2025, they will need Retzlaff to be better than he was in 2024. The Cougars survived multiple close games on their way to a 9-0 start. If BYU is going to be in a similar position again in 2025, they can't afford so many close games.
The key to going from good to great will come down to two simple things: protecting the football and cleaning up the simple misfires. If Retzlaff can do those two things and the defense can play like it did in 2024, BYU will be a very tough team to beat.