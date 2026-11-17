College football is a funny sport. You can finish a game up by three touchdowns but still have to wait until Tuesday to know if you won. Such is the life of a BYU fan in November the last three years. There is anxiety amongst the BYU fanbase, as a stalled 2nd half versus Baylor and dominant wins by #12 Texas Tech and #13 Wake Forest have them living in fear of being jumped. To hopefully educate or dispel those fears, here’s how we would rank the top 12 based on the objective metrics we have. But first, some definitions:

Strength of record (SOR): Based on how many wins a team has relative to what a top 10 team would expect to have against that team’s schedule

Strength of schedule (SOS): The collective quality of a team’s opponents regardless of outcome.

FEI: A predictive opponent-adjusted possession efficiency metric representing the scoring advantage per non-garbage possession a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent

Game control (GC): a backward-looking resume metric that measures how well a team dominated its games from start to finish, adjusted for schedule difficulty.

Now the rankings.

1. Utah

BYU tight end Walker Lyons against Utah | BYU Photo

SOR: 1 SOS: 58 FEI: 8 GC: 5 Top 3 wins (FEI): 14, 17, 33 Losses: N/A

Probably not the first team most BYU fans want to see, but it’s the right answer. Utah is undefeated, has a top 10 win in BYU, and is coming off one of the most electric wins of the season after beating FEI’s 17th-best team in Arizona on the road. Utah hasn’t played near the strongest schedule among playoff teams, but they have played their schedule better than anyone on this list. While they probably aren’t the best team, they are the most deserving, and that should matter.

2. Georgia

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive line Valdin Sone (52) reacts during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SOR: 4 SOS: 26 FEI: 1 GC: 1 Top 3 wins (FEI): 5, 11, 22 Losses: 31

Georgia is the best team in college football. They rank #1 in virtually every power rating and 1st in game control. Their loss to Auburn as a 20-point home favorite is an obvious blemish that keeps them from our top spot, but it can’t be overlooked that they have been absolutely bludgeoning teams ever since, beating Ole Miss, Missouri, and Florida by a combined 27 points per game.

3. Notre Dame

BYU Football wide receiver Legend Glasker against Notre Dame | BYU Photo

SOR: 5 SOS: 33 FEI: 2 GC: 3 Top 3 wins (FEI): 3, 35, 38 Losses: 14

Notre Dame is controversial because they are perpetually seen as an overrated team, but the metrics love them. The Irish are the second-best team in the country per FPI, SP+, and FEI and have controlled virtually every game they’ve played from start to finish. Their lone loss at BYU is far better than Georgia’s, but only 3 wins over top 40 teams to Georgia’s 5 keeps the Irish one spot lower. Notre Dame also has the second-best win among playoff contenders, beating FEI’s #3 team in Miami 2 weeks ago.

4. Miami

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes cornerback Xavier Lucas (6) runs toward the end zone with his teammates after intercepting a pass against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SOR: 3 SOS: 21 FEI: 3 GC: 2 Top 3 wins (FEI): 4, 30, 38 Losses: 2

This is controversial, but Miami should be in line for a first-round bye. They are top 3 in strength of record, FEI, and game control, while having a top 10 win over Wake Forest which looks more impressive by the week. They have a road loss to Notre Dame and two other close calls, but 5 double-digit wins over P4 opponents .500 or better and 2 Heisman favorites are enough to say the Hurricanes can make another run to the national title.

5. UCLA

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) celebrates the victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SOR: 2 SOS: 73 FEI: 15 GC: 11 Top 3 wins (FEI): 13, 35, 37 Losses: N/A

UCLA is undefeated, but against whom? The Bruins have the second-worst strength of schedule among playoff contenders, have the second-worst FEI rating, and rank outside the top 10 in game control. They have a solid win against #13 Oregon but only have 2 other wins vs. top 40 teams. Still, they haven’t lost and have done it all with their backup quarterback. They are well coached and dominant on defense, and until they lose, they deserve a spot in the top 5.

6. Texas

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) reacts after a sack during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SOR: 7 SOS: 10 FEI: 7 GC: 9 Top 3 wins (FEI): 6, 9, 10 Losses: 22, 32

Love them or hate them, no one has a better collection of wins than Texas. They are the only team in the projected field with 3 wins over FEI’s top 10 teams and join Miami as the only teams with 9 games against teams .500 or better. Their downfall is their losses to Florida and Oklahoma, who are presently unranked but could slide in the back end of the poll after big wins last weekend. Still, the strongest resume indicator is who you are at your best, and at their best, Texas can beat anyone in the country.

7. Indiana

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) catches a pass for a touchdown while defended by Southern California Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SOR: 8 SOS: 43 FEI: 12 GC: 17 Top 3 wins (FEI): 18, 19, 24 Losses: 10

Indiana is a tricky one. Their one loss to a healthy Ohio State was by a literal foot, but ranking 17th in game control with the 43rd strength of schedule does not connote the dominant squad that ran through the playoff a year ago. They picked up their best win of the season vs. USC last week, but no wins over the top 15 and close calls put them on the lower end of one-loss teams.

8. Tennessee

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back TJ Metcalf (1) celebrate his interception against the Texas A&M Aggies during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SOR: 11 SOS: 22 FEI: 9 GC: 12 Top 3 wins (FEI): 5, 23, 31 Losses: 7, 21

Tennessee has had an inconsistent year on offense with a not-great loss to South Carolina, but beating a top 5 team in FEI by multiple scores is a win to hang your hat on. Still, Tennessee isn’t safely in the field yet as they are currently home underdogs to 6-4 LSU. Should Tennessee lose, they are likely out, but two losses by a combined 6 points isn’t enough to keep the Volunteers down.

9. Wake Forest

Nov 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Gio Lopez (3) eludes the rush of SMU Mustangs defensive lineman Christian Davis (97) during the first half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SOR: 9 SOS: 44 FEI: 4 GC: 7 Top 3 wins (FEI): 20, 50, 51 Losses: 3

Wake Forest is kind of in the spot BYU was last year and Indiana the year before that: one multi-score loss to a top 5 team, a 3-point top-20 win, and a slew of multi-score wins. Their lack of wins over teams in the playoff picture has been used against them in the selection process so far, but they are absolutely destroying teams. Since their win at Louisville, Wake Forest has beaten 5 P4 teams by an average of 40 points per game. The average FEI rating of those teams is in the mid-70s, but they are destroying them nonetheless. They are metrics darlings, ranking 4th in FEI, 7th in game control, and 9th in strength of record. If the playoff started today, they should probably be in. That said, if they can’t avenge that earlier loss to Miami in the ACC championship, it will be hard to keep them in with one win over a top 50 team, pretty as they look on paper.

10. BYU

BYU Football tight end Walker Lyons against the Baylor Bears | BYU Photo

SOR: 10 SOS: 20 FEI: 14 GC: 10 Top 3 wins (FEI): 2, 17, 28 Losses: 8, 58

It feels like BYU has lost all momentum in the public playoff discourse, but the committee has them in the field today for a reason. BYU is one of only two teams in the projected field with a top 20 strength of schedule and ranks top 10 in game control. While their loss to UCF is arguably the worst loss on this list, they have the best win of anyone on this list to go with multi-score wins over #17 Arizona and #28 Baylor. If BYU is left out, they have nothing to blame but that loss to UCF, but being the only team on this list with 2 games against the committee’s top 5 teams, with a win in one of them, clearly carries weight BYU hasn’t had in prior years.

11. Alabama

Nov 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Fatutoa Henry (14) celebrates after the sack of Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SOR: 6 SOS: 5 FEI: 5 GC: 6 Top 3 wins (FEI): 6, 21, 23 Losses: 1, 9

There's no way the committee will drop the Tide this far, but here's the thing: their resume tanked this week. Each of their three ranked wins lost this weekend, and while their metrics are awesome, that 22-point win over LSU is doing a lot of heavy lifting. LSU is a metrics darling, ranking top 10 in every power rating you will find. But the Tigers are currently 6-4 with losses to every quality team they’ve played. After them, Alabama’s best wins are over 7-3 Kentucky and 6-4 South Carolina. While those teams might be better than their records, it’s fair to say Alabama’s best win is a 3-point loss to #1 Georgia. When they win, they look great, winning by an average of 21 points in their 6 P4 wins. But none of those wins being over teams in the AP top 15 plus multiple losses should put them firmly on the bubble.

12. Texas Tech

BYU RB LJ Martin runs the football against Texas Tech | BYU Photo

SOR: 12 SOS: 77 FEI: 27 GC: 27 Top 3 wins (FEI): 17, 33, 36 Losses: 59

Texas Tech has an argument to be higher, especially after a QB change that has completely changed their offense, but we need to be honest about their metrics. The Red Raiders have played by far the weakest schedule of any of the contenders, have the lowest FEI, the lowest game control, and the worst loss, losing by multiple scores to Cincinnati. They have a ton of momentum after a blowout win at #25 Oklahoma State, but their 3 best wins all lost this weekend, including their signature win, Houston, taking a beatdown at the hands of 3-6 Colorado. Maybe their recent win and improving offense are good enough to propel them up the rankings, but by the numbers, the Red Raiders will have a tough time in the committee room without help above them or a Big 12 title.