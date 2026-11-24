After a relatively chalky week 11, we finally got some good ole fashioned chaos in week 12. Three top 10 teams went to overtime this week with two losing. The Big Ten found itself at risk of becoming a one-bid league while the Big 12 solidified its standing as a three-bid one. With some major shake-ups surely coming on Tuesday, here is how we would rank the teams by the metrics. But first, some definitions:

Strength of record (SOR): Based on how many wins a team has relative to what a top 10 team would expect to have against that team’s schedule

Strength of schedule (SOS): The collective quality of a team’s opponents regardless of outcome.

FEI: A predictive opponent-adjusted possession efficiency metric representing the scoring advantage per non-garbage possession a team would be expected to have on a neutral field against an average opponent

Game control (GC): a backward-looking resume metric that measures how well a team dominated its games from start to finish, adjusted for schedule difficulty.

Now the rankings.

1. Utah

SOR: 1 SOS: 64 FEI: 9 GC: 5 Top 3 wins (FEI): 14, 21, 31 Losses: N/A

Utah was in a dog fight with another Big 12 foe this week, but the Utes slammed the door shut late enroute to a 38-17 win over TCU. We are higher than the consensus on Utah as there must be value to winning all the games you play, especially when their primary competition lost at home as 20-point favorite. The Utes are well coached, aggressive, and arguably have the most clutch player in the country at quarterback. That is enough to make a run in the playoff.

2. Georgia

SOR: 2 SOS: 21 FEI: 1 GC: 1 Top 3 wins (FEI): 6, 10, 19 Losses: 30

Georgia continues to dominate its schedule, but a fluke loss to Auburn is still a loss. Outside that game, Georgia has been the unquestioned best team in the country, beating four straight top 30 teams by an average of 27 points per game. The Dawgs would be our pick to win it all, but they should have to do it as a 2-seed if Utah is an undefeated conference champion.

3. Notre Dame

SOR: 6 SOS: 41 FEI: 2 GC: 2 Top 3 wins (FEI): 4, 23, 43 Losses: 14

Notre Dame suffocated SMU from start to finish in a 24-3 win that was not as close as the score. The Irish’s lone loss came on the road to a CFP top 10 team while its win over FEI’s 4th rated Miami is a signature win worthy of a first round bye. Complaints of a soft schedule are fair, but an average margin of victory of 28 points in their 10 wins plus the second best game control should put those concerns to bed.

BYU Football offensive line against Notre Dame | BYU Photo

4. Miami

SOR: 3 SOS: 25 FEI: 4 GC: 7 Top 3 wins (FEI): 3, 36, 43 Losses: 2

Miami hasn’t looked the same since October, with a point differential of just eight points per game over its last six games. However, Miami’s 13 point win over Wake Forrest looks more impressive by the week and should have Miami safely in the field with a win on Saturday. If they win the ACC, they should be in solid position for a bye.

5. Texas

SOR: 4 SOS: 10 FEI: 5 GC: 6 Top 3 wins (FEI): 7, 8, 10 Losses: 19, 27

Texas is an SEC fan's dream when it comes to the strength of schedule argument. Texas has played a top 10 schedule this season and is the only team with three top 10 FEI wins. They do have two losses outside the top 15 and I don’t know anyone who feels confident in their quarterback situation, but making the playoff is about who you beat and no one has beaten a better collection of teams than the Longhorns.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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6. Tennessee

SOR: 7 SOS: 18 FEI: 8 GC: 12 Top 3 wins (FEI): 6, 7, 28 Losses: 5, 25

Tennessee rolled to a win over LSU, all but cementing its CFP case. The Vols have a multi-score win over Bama sitting in their back pocket which should set the floor of their ranking. Unfortunately, the committee doesn’t seem to value the actual games. A loss to South Carolina notwithstanding, Tennessee has the metrics and the signature win sufficient to get them a home playoff game.

7. Alabama

SOR: 5 SOS: 13 FEI: 6 GC: 8 Top 3 wins (FEI): 7, 25, 28 Losses: 1, 8

Here’s the problem with Alabama. They are top 10 in strength of record, FEI, and game control while their losses are to top 10 teams. The problem is their three best wins have a combined FBS record of 16-14 despite the metrics viewing all of them as top 30 teams. How high you choose to rank the Tide is really a question of how much you value the SEC. The committee clearly values them and has the Tide ranked 3rd. However, based on the lack of top-end wins, you could argue Alabama should actually be a bubble team. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle, but with a multi-score loss to Tennessee on the field, they should be no higher than 7th.

8. BYU

BYU RB LJ Martin against Kansas | BYU Photo

SOR: 11 SOS: 22 FEI: 14 GC: 10 Top 3 wins (FEI): 2, 21, 26 Losses: 9, 47

The public seems to view BYU being leapfrogged this week as a foregone conclusion. Allow us to make the argument as to why that’s wrong. Between Wake Forest, Texas Tech, UCLA, and Indiana, BYU has played by far the toughest schedule (22) and holds the most wins over top 40 teams (4). “But they play so many close games!” They are still top 10 in game control. “But they lost to UCF!” Three of those teams also have a loss to a team rated 39th or worse. “But they almost lost to Kansas!” Kansas (#40), would be the third best team Wake Forest has played all year. What’s left then, is who have you beaten, and BYU’s best win is better by an average of 15 spots than the other 3 and arguably the best win of any playoff contender. If these resumes are considered equal, then that Notre Dame win should be the ultimate tiebreaker.

9. UCLA

SOR: 9 SOS: 73 FEI: 16 GC: 11 Top 3 wins (FEI): 12, 23, 38 Losses: 42

UCLA suffered two catastrophic losses on Saturday, losing their starting QB and potentially their season on consecutive drives. Still, their resume is actually a solid debate when paired with Texas Tech. UCLA is slightly better in SOR and SOS while having a significantly better FEI and Game Control. I would probably argue Tech is playing better football today, but UCLA’s win over Oregon and Tech’s loss to #62 Cincinnati is probably enough to put UCLA over Texas Tech for now. Should they lose on Saturday, though, two losses with an SOS in the 60’s-70’s is not enough to get it done.

10. Texas Tech

SOR: 10 SOS: 74 FEI: 24 GC: 19 Top 3 wins (FEI): 21, 26, 31 Losses: 62

Texas Tech has become a trendy pick, but they are behind BYU for three reasons despite one fewer loss: 1) The schedule is weak, 2) every great win they have is matched or exceeded by BYU, and 3) their loss is worse. I have them ahead of Wake Forrest despite worse metrics because they have played and beaten 4 top 40 teams to Wake's 1. Tech is a team playing their best ball of the season and have a real shot at winning the Big 12. Should they win the league, they should and will get a home playoff game. Should they lose, they should still find themselves in the field on the strength of their current resume.

11. Wake Forest

SOR: 8 SOS: 53 FEI: 3 GC: 4 Top 3 wins (FEI): 18, 52, 53 Losses: 4

Wake Forest's predictive metrics and game control are awesome. They have played like a team capable of avenging their loss to Miami in the ACC title game. If they do, they should get a bye. If they don’t, there just isn’t much to this resume. Wake Forest is killing teams, but Georgia Tech is the 4th team they’ve played in their last 6 games outside the top 80 in FEI. For reference, Georgia Tech is rated lower than 4-7 Utah State. Still, the Deacs look like a team capable of avenging their earlier loss to Miami, but unless they do, they are going to have to sweat it out on selection Sunday.

12. Indiana

SOR: 13 SOS: 47 FEI: 15 GC: 16 Top 3 wins (FEI): 17, 20, 29 Losses: 11, 39

Indiana’s loss in double OT to Washington puts the Hoosiers in real danger of missing the CFP for the first time in three years. Losing to a healthy Ohio State doesn’t really hurt, but losing to Washington without a single top 15 FEI win is going to put them in some real tough conversations unless they win the Big Ten. Their out of conference scheduling kept them in the lower tier of playoff teams while their 16th game control ranking means they weren’t exactly passing the eye test against that weaker schedule. Indiana has played 7 teams rated 70th or better in FEI. Their average margin of victory in those games is just 4.2 points. If we are being honest with ourselves, the best argument for Indiana making the field has more to do with what they did last year than anything they’ve done this year.