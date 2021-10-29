Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    Chaz Ah You Q&A With the BYU Football Team

    BYU star Chaz Ah You does Q&A with the BYU football team
    In the latest installment of his exclusive vlog hosted on Cougs Daily, BYU safety Chaz Ah You takes fans behind the scenes with a Q&A segment. You can check out the full episode in the video at the top of this article.

    Episode six - Q&A with the BYU Football team

    • Chaz asks various members of the BYU football team questions submitted by the fans

    Episode five - A day in the life

    Check out the fifth episode here.

    • Chaz walks through a day on campus from a student athlete's perspective
    • Ah You talks nutrition, academic life, and BYU's support of NIL compensation

    Episode four - BYU takes down Arizona State to improve to 3-0

    Check out the fourth episode here.

    • Chaz walks through his pregame routine starting with a light workout on a stationary bike
    • Ah You goes through the gameday atmosphere at Lavell Edwards Stadium from a players' perspective
    • Following the game, BYU celebrates its win over Arizona State

    Episode three - BYU takes down Arizona in season opener

    BYU kicked off its 2021 season with a 24-16 win over Arizona in Las Vegas. BYU safety Chaz Ah You takes BYU fans behind the scenes of BYU's season opener.

    • Chaz walks through the team's travel agenda beginning with a team walk-through and finishing with a visit to Allegiant stadium
    • Ah You goes through the gameday routine leading up to his arrival at the stadium
    • Following the game, Chaz thanks BYU fans for showing up in Las Vegas

    Episode two - The final day of fall camp

    BYU wrapped up fall camp with a pair of team activities. Chaz documents the team's bowling outing at nearby Fat Cats. If you missed the second episode, you can check it out here.

    • Chaz walks through the team's agenda on the last day of fall camp
    • Team bowling activity

    You can check out the highlights of BYU's victory below.

    Episode one - Fall scrimmage behind the scenes with Chaz Ah You

    If you missed episode one, you can check it out here. Chaz documents the final scrimmage of 2021 fall camp. The scrimmage took place on Saturday, August 24.

    • Chaz talks through his pregame routine, including a catered breakfast and daily prehab
    • Ah You walks on the field of an empty Lavell Edwards stadium prior to the scrimmage
    • After the scrimmage, Chaz discusses various topics including the impact of fans and how the preparation for a game compares to the preparation for a fall scrimmage
    • In conclusion, Chaz shares the plays that stood out in the final scrimmage

    Chaz Ah You vs Baylor

