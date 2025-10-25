College GameDay Crew Picks No. 11 BYU at Iowa State
No. 11 BYU is on the road to take on the 5-2 Iowa State Cyclones. Despite BYU's perfect record, the Cougars are underdogs heading into this game. The College GameDay crew is not aligned with the oddsmakers. The crew picked BYU-Iowa State. Here are their selections along with their commentary.
Desmond Howard: BYU
"Yeah, I think BYU is just a team that no one gives any respect to. On the road, 2.5-point underdog, undefeated. I'm going with the Cougars."
Over the last month, Desmond Howard has maintained that he believes BYU deserves more respect. Howard has continually picked BYU, and the Cougars have proved him right so far this season.
Nick Saban: BYU
"I'm with you. Iowa State to me has too many injuries on defense. They've been struggling on defense. You know, BYU plays great complimentary football. They're a good defensive team, they score points. They got a great freshman quarterback. I love Bear. He doesn't look like a quarterback, but he's pretty good at it. So I'm going with BYU."
The national attention surrounding Bear Bachmeier continues to get bigger and bigger. Bachmeier, wearing his unique jersey number, has made a name for himself in BYU's 7-0 start.
Pat McAfee: BYU
"Yeah, number 47 is a damn good quarterback over there for BYU. I agree, but this is one of those ones that Coach Corso would say somebody knows something, and I'm with somebody or whatever because Iowa State's favored here by 2.5, and this BYU team back-to-back weeks being underdogs, I think they relish in that. I like the Cougars to continue to go undefeated."
Nate Bargatze (Celebrity Guest Picker): BYU
"This is a business decision right here. I've got four shows in Salt Lake City. BYU, baby."
Kirk Herbstreit: BYU
"You've mentioned Iowa State's defense has had injuries. Top two corners down. Believe it or not, Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston, receivers from BYU. That's the difference today. I like the Cougars."
Chase Roberts and Parker Kingston have combined for 846 receiving yards this season. The two wide receivers have contrasting styles that compliment each other well. Roberts is the big-bodied, possesion wide receiver that creates matchup problems with his size and strength. Kingston is a speedster that can take the top off a defense.